Waco-area news briefs: MCC ceremonies to honor 2020, 2021 graduates

MCC graduation Tuesday

McLennan Community College will host graduation ceremonies Tuesday to honor the class of 2020 and spring 2021 graduates. The ceremonies will honor students who have completed the required coursework for the Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Sciences, Associate of Arts in Teaching degrees, and Certificates of Completion.

A 2:30 p.m. celebration will honor graduates who completed their programs of study in 2020 but were unable to participate in an in-person ceremony because of COVID-19 restrictions. A 7 p.m. ceremony will honor the spring 2021 graduates. Tarleton State University President James Hurley will speak at both ceremonies.

Spectators will not be permitted to attend the ceremonies. A livestream of both ceremonies will be available on the college’s website.

Medicare Education Class

The Area Agency on Aging will have a free Medicare education class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.

It is an educational class on Medicare, Social Security, supplemental insurance, and Medicare Advantage plans for anyone at or near age 65.