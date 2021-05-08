Waco-area news briefs: MCC ceremonies to honor 2020, 2021 graduates

MCC graduation Tuesday
McLennan Community College will host graduation ceremonies Tuesday to honor the class of 2020 and spring 2021 graduates. The ceremonies will honor students who have completed the required coursework for the Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Sciences, Associate of Arts in Teaching degrees, and Certificates of Completion.
A 2:30 p.m. celebration will honor graduates who completed their programs of study in 2020 but were unable to participate in an in-person ceremony because of COVID-19 restrictions. A 7 p.m. ceremony will honor the spring 2021 graduates. Tarleton State University President James Hurley will speak at both ceremonies.
Spectators will not be permitted to attend the ceremonies. A livestream of both ceremonies will be available on the college’s website.
Medicare Education Class
The Area Agency on Aging will have a free Medicare education class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
It is an educational class on Medicare, Social Security, supplemental insurance, and Medicare Advantage plans for anyone at or near age 65.
Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 254-292-1843.
Moms get in free at zoo Sunday
Every mom who is accompanied by their child or children on Mother’s Day will get in free at Cameron Park Zoo. This includes grandmothers and their grandchild or grandchildren.
The zoo is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Bellmead Family Dog Day
Bellmead Animal Control will have Family Dog Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Brame Park, between Oak Grove Drive and Hogan Lane.
The event will feature vendors, music, giveaways and lots of dogs. There will be a microchip clinic.
Summer performing arts camp
Registration is underway for the Waco Children’s Theatre’s summer performing arts camp, scheduled for June 14-30 at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The camp for children ages 6 to 19 will feature classes in music, movement, art and acting with a performance of the musical “Bye Bye Birdie.”
For registration information, call director Linda Haskett at 254-776-0707.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.