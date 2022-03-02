Waco-area news briefs: MCC classes out for spring break next week

County records workshop

The Central Texas Genealogical Society and the West Waco Library will host a free workshop about finding and using county records, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12 in the meeting room at the library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Speakers include Kelvin Meyers, Texas Institute of Genealogical Research; Kerry McGuire, McLennan County Archives; and Bill Buckner, Waco-McLennan County Library Genealogy Center.

To register, go to wacolibrary.org or call 254-750-5945.

St. Joseph fish fry

St. Joseph Catholic Parish will have its Lenten fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m., or until sold out, every Friday through April 8 at 9656 Elk Road in Elk.

Plates for dine-in or to-go cost $12.

Westphalia fish fry

Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will have a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry from 3:30 to 7:15 p.m. Friday, or until sold out.

Plates cost $12 and are available to-go only. Orders can be picked up in the drive-thru lane behind the Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320.