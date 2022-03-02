Waco-area news briefs: MCC classes out for spring break next week

County records workshop
The Central Texas Genealogical Society and the West Waco Library will host a free workshop about finding and using county records, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12 in the meeting room at the library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Speakers include Kelvin Meyers, Texas Institute of Genealogical Research; Kerry McGuire, McLennan County Archives; and Bill Buckner, Waco-McLennan County Library Genealogy Center.
To register, go to wacolibrary.org or call 254-750-5945.
St. Joseph fish fry
St. Joseph Catholic Parish will have its Lenten fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m., or until sold out, every Friday through April 8 at 9656 Elk Road in Elk.
Plates for dine-in or to-go cost $12.
Westphalia fish fry
Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will have a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry from 3:30 to 7:15 p.m. Friday, or until sold out.
Plates cost $12 and are available to-go only. Orders can be picked up in the drive-thru lane behind the Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320.
West KJT fish fry
West KJT No. 31 will have a fried fish dinner starting at 5 p.m. Friday at the St. Mary’s Parish Center Parking Lot in West, adjacent to the church at 301 S. Harrison St. The dinner will benefit the Priest and Religious Retirement Fund.
Plates cost $12. Only drive-thru to-go orders will be available.
MCC spring break
McLennan Community College will be closed March 6-13 for spring break.
Texas Tech University administrative offices will be open and classes will be held March 7-11. The Community Clinic at MCC will also be open for regular hours March 7-11. Tarleton State University offices will be open March 7-10.
