Waco-area news briefs: MCC closed for winter break

MCC closed until Jan. 3

McLennan Community College is closed through Jan. 3 for the winter holidays. However, representatives from several offices will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday in the Enrollment Services Center to assist new and returning students with registration for the spring 2021 semester.

The MCC Bookstore, along with the Tarleton State University and Texas Tech University administrative offices, and Community Clinic at MCC will also be open on designated dates during the break. For a complete list, visit www.mclennan.edu/dates/winter-holidays.html.

Spring semester classes will start Jan. 11.

For more information, contact Highlander Central at 299-8622 or highlandercentral@mclennan.edu.

Foster Festivus adoption drive

The Humane Society of Central Texas has launched Foster Festivus, a program designed to ensure every animal at the shelter is placed in a home over the holidays.

Animals can be picked up from the shelter, 2032 Circle Road, through Dec. 23 to be cared for through at least Jan. 4.

For more information, call 754-1454.

NAACP annual meeting Monday