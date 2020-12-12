Waco-area news briefs: MCC closed for winter break

MCC closed until Jan. 3
McLennan Community College is closed through Jan. 3 for the winter holidays. However, representatives from several offices will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday in the Enrollment Services Center to assist new and returning students with registration for the spring 2021 semester.
The MCC Bookstore, along with the Tarleton State University and Texas Tech University administrative offices, and Community Clinic at MCC will also be open on designated dates during the break. For a complete list, visit www.mclennan.edu/dates/winter-holidays.html.
Spring semester classes will start Jan. 11.
For more information, contact Highlander Central at 299-8622 or highlandercentral@mclennan.edu.
Foster Festivus adoption drive
The Humane Society of Central Texas has launched Foster Festivus, a program designed to ensure every animal at the shelter is placed in a home over the holidays.
Animals can be picked up from the shelter, 2032 Circle Road, through Dec. 23 to be cared for through at least Jan. 4.
For more information, call 754-1454.
NAACP annual meeting Monday
The Waco NAACP will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Monday via video conference.
To get the Zoom invitation, email waconaacp@gmail.com.
Raffle benefits kid gift effort
Moldbreakers Fellowship is selling raffle tickets to help provide Christmas gifts for children in Waco.
Tickets are $5 each or five for $20.
The ticket drawing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast live on the group's Facebook page.
For prize information, call 313-7833.
TV Week no longer published
The Tribune-Herald is no longer publishing TV Week in its Sunday edition.
Last week's edition was the final publication.
The newspaper will continue to run its daily television highlights column, Tune in Tonight.
Lights of West holiday drive
The Lights of West drive-thru Christmas light park, 2818 Wiggins Road, just off Interstate 35 in West, is open from 6-11 nightly through Jan. 2.
Admission is $35 for vehicles with up to 8 passengers and $55 for vehicles with 9-15 passengers.
For more information, go to www.lightsofwest.com.
