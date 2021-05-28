Waco-area news briefs: MCC closed Monday, semester starts Tuesday

The St. Luke AME Church Men’s Ministry will have a community bottled water giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at 117 E. Church St.

Water will be given to anyone in the Waco community. For more information, call 254-715-6035.

T.G. Sheppard to play Kosse event

The Kosse community homecoming and street dance will run from 6 p.m. to midnight June 12 at the Kosse Community Center, 103 N. Narcissus St.

Cost is $25, payable at the door. T.G. Sheppard, Gordon Collier Band, James Carothers and Kelly Lang will be entertainers of the night.

For more information, call 254-375-2212.

Children’s theater summer camp

Registration is underway for the Waco Children’s Theatre’s summer performing arts camp, scheduled for June 14-30 at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

For registration information, call director Linda Haskett at 254-776-0707, go to www.wacochildrenstheatre.org or email info@wacochildrenstheatre.org.

