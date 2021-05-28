Waco-area news briefs: MCC closed Monday, semester starts Tuesday

MCC campus closed Monday
McLennan Community College will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Offices reopen and Summer I classes begin Tuesday.
Current students may continue to register for Summer II and fall classes online through WebAdvisor.
For more information, visit www.mclennan.edu.
Von O'Rama Car Show June 5
The Von O’ Rama Car Show will be June 5 at the Riesel ISD parking lot, 600 E. Frederick St.
The event was postponed in May.
Participants can enjoy the cars and memories of the late great Von Otto and celebrate his legacy.
Car show registration is $30 and will start at 9 a.m. The show is free to spectators.
Events include a burn out contest, pinstriper, food vendors, snow cones, a blood drive and other vendors for shopping.
Urban Legends Tactical Laser Tag will be available at $5 for a 10-minute session.
Bring any items with you that you would like the pinstriper to paint on.
For more information, call 254-498-2020.
Bottled water giveaway Saturday
The St. Luke AME Church Men’s Ministry will have a community bottled water giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at 117 E. Church St.
Water will be given to anyone in the Waco community. For more information, call 254-715-6035.
T.G. Sheppard to play Kosse event
The Kosse community homecoming and street dance will run from 6 p.m. to midnight June 12 at the Kosse Community Center, 103 N. Narcissus St.
Cost is $25, payable at the door. T.G. Sheppard, Gordon Collier Band, James Carothers and Kelly Lang will be entertainers of the night.
For more information, call 254-375-2212.
Children’s theater summer camp
Registration is underway for the Waco Children’s Theatre’s summer performing arts camp, scheduled for June 14-30 at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
For registration information, call director Linda Haskett at 254-776-0707, go to www.wacochildrenstheatre.org or email info@wacochildrenstheatre.org.
Trib online Monday
The Monday edition of the Tribune-Herald will be online only in observance of Memorial Day. The e-edition will be available to all subscribers at wacotrib.com.
Downtown and distribution center offices will be closed. Offices reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
