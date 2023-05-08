MCC commencement

McLennan Community College will host its Spring Commencement at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baylor University’s Ferrell Center, 1900 S. University Parks Drive. Dr. Lawrence Schovanec, president of Texas Tech University, will provide the keynote speech.

A livestream of the ceremony will be available.

For more information, contact Highlander Central at 254-299-8622.

Tornado remembrance walk

Waco Walks will have a tornado remembrance walk starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the downtown tornado memorial, Fourth Street and Austin Avenue.

Eric Ames, associate director for advancement, exhibits and community engagement for Baylor University Libraries, will retrace the path of the tornado through downtown and share some of the facts, stories and legends associated with the storm.

At about 4:30 p.m. May 11, 1953, a tornado swept through downtown Waco with winds so strong almost 200 buildings were either destroyed or damaged to the point they had to be torn down. The storm killed 114.

Library book club

The Waco-McLennan County Library’s monthly book club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cricket’s Draft House & Grill, 211 Mary Ave., to discuss “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson.

The book was the nominee for both Best Historical Fiction and Best Debut Novel in the Goodreads Choice Awards last year.

No purchase is necessary, and new members are always welcome.

Letter carriers food drive

The National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its 31st annual national food drive this weekend.

To participate, residents are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing nonperishable foods next to their mailbox prior to the time of regular mail delivery on Saturday, May 13.

Post offices will be collecting food items all across the country to be donated to local pantries in their communities. Volunteers then sort through donated items to distribute them back out to the community to help feed families in need.

Splash pads open

Waco-area splash pads have been turned on for the season. Hours are:

11 a.m.- 7 p.m. daily for Dewey Park, Chapel Park and Pecan Bottoms in Cameron Park

4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for Kendrick Park, Mountainview Park and Oscar DuConge Park.

Weekday hours will be extended once the school year ends.

Dog training class

Cen-tex Kennel Club is accepting registrations for its next dog training class, which will start Thursday and run for six weeks. The class focuses on teaching manners and control for everyday living, and will meet at 6:30 p.m. each Thursday at 703 S. Robinson Drive.

A Novice Rally class will also start Thursday.

For more information or to register, call Jeanie Davis at 254-717-5325.

Theater summer camp

Waco High Theatre’s summer camp registration is open through Saturday, May 13.

For more information on the camp and program, email wacohightheatre@gmail.com.

Camp dates are June 5 through June 10.

Tornado anniversary event

The Texas Collection Centennial Speaker Series will presents "The Waco Tornado, 70 Years Later: The Calm, the Storm, the Aftermath" from 6 to 7 p.m. May 18 at the Mayborn Museum,

The free event features a discussion on the legacy, impact, and documented aftermath of the May 11, 1953 Waco tornado, one of the deadliest in U.S. history and a turning point in the development of downtown Waco.

Panelists include Geoff Hunt, audiovisual curator at The Texas Collection, Baylor University; Eric Ames, Waco historian and author; and Brady Taylor, meteorologist.

Parkinson's support group

The Heart of Texas Parkinson's and Caregivers support group invites members and the public to hear Catherine Hill, DNP with Vesper Medical Care. She will present "Unlocking the Secrets of Healthy Eating in Parkinson's Disease." A social with refreshments provided by Zelevie will follow the discussion.

The meeting is 3 p.m. Thursday at the Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.

For more information, call Ida McBride at 254-716-4402.

Sons of Confederate Veterans

The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N Valley Mills Drive.

For more information, call 254-717-1186.