Waco-area news briefs: MCC enrollment open for spring semester

Fall Art Sunday at East Terrace
The Historic Waco Foundation will present Fall Art Sunday starting at 2 p.m. Sunday at East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
Cost is $10 per family.
Participants will have the opportunity to paint a pumpkin, make a print with a potato or apple, and create a leaf rubbing. The event will take place outside, and masks are required.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Pro-Life Waco meeting Sunday
Pro-Life Waco will have its Second Sunday Ecumenical Pro-Life Gathering from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday in the Parish Hall at St. Mary’s Church, 1424 Columbus Ave.
Guest speaker State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson will speak during the program hour from 1 to 2 p.m., offering his perspectives on how the national and state election results will affect pro-life legislation and the federal judiciary.
An Italian lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Cost is $3 for adults, and children eat free. For more information, contact John Pisciotta at 644-0407 or prolifewaco@gmail.com.
MCC opens enrollment
Registration is open for McLennan Community College’s winter minimester and spring semester.
Students planning to take classes during the winter minimester should register by 6 p.m. Dec. 14. Classes for the winter minimester run Dec. 15-31 and cover a full semester of work in about three weeks.
Spring semester registration will continue through 6 p.m. Jan. 9, and classes will start Jan. 11.
Current students may register 24 hours a day, seven days a week through WebAdvisor at www.mclennan.edu. Prospective students should visit www.mclennan.edu/admissions/become-a-student/index.html to learn how to become a student.
For more information, call 299-8622 or email highlandercentral@mclennan.edu.
Humane Society offers free adoptions
The Humane Society of Central Texas is offering free adoptions through Wednesday to manage the number of animals that have come into the Waco Animal Shelter in the past two weeks.
The community is encouraged to foster and adopt animals as soon as possible to prevent the euthanasia of shelter animals to make room for incoming animals.
Call 754-1454 for assistance in caring for strays or animals that owners can no longer afford to keep.
The Humane Society of Central Texas is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 5 p.m. on Saturdays at 2032 Circle Road.
