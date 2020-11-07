Waco-area news briefs: MCC enrollment open for spring semester

Students planning to take classes during the winter minimester should register by 6 p.m. Dec. 14. Classes for the winter minimester run Dec. 15-31 and cover a full semester of work in about three weeks.

Spring semester registration will continue through 6 p.m. Jan. 9, and classes will start Jan. 11.

Current students may register 24 hours a day, seven days a week through WebAdvisor at www.mclennan.edu. Prospective students should visit www.mclennan.edu/admissions/become-a-student/index.html to learn how to become a student.

For more information, call 299-8622 or email highlandercentral@mclennan.edu.

Humane Society offers free adoptions

The Humane Society of Central Texas is offering free adoptions through Wednesday to manage the number of animals that have come into the Waco Animal Shelter in the past two weeks.

The community is encouraged to foster and adopt animals as soon as possible to prevent the euthanasia of shelter animals to make room for incoming animals.

Call 754-1454 for assistance in caring for strays or animals that owners can no longer afford to keep.

The Humane Society of Central Texas is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 5 p.m. on Saturdays at 2032 Circle Road.

