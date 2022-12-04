Waco-area news briefs: MCC Fall Commencement set for Saturday at convention center

MCC Fall Commencement

McLennan Community College will host its Fall Commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday in Chisholm Hall at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. La Vega Independent School District Superintendent Sharon Shields will provide the keynote speech.

The ceremony will honor students who have completed the required coursework for Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Sciences and Associate of Arts in Teaching degrees, and for Certificates of Completion.

For more information, call 254-299-8622 or highlandercentral@mclennan.edu.

Medicare class

A Medicare education class will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

It is strictly an education class, with no sales pitches and no third-party vendors. Anyone at or approaching the eligibility age of 65 should attend to ask questions about the federal program.

For more information, call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843.

Legal advice clinic

A free legal advice clinic will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Indian Spring Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive.

The event is sponsored by Greater Waco Legal Services.

To make an appointment, call 254-733-2828.

Service of Consolation

A Service of Consolation will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 N. 18th-A St.

Christmas reminds many of loss, grief and loneliness. People who find themselves feeling weary this Christmas season are invited to attend for a time of quiet reflection, candle lighting and remembrance.

Mayborn Christmas lights

Christmas Lights in the Village will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

Admission costs $10 for adults and children. Museum members and Baylor University students get in for $5.

The stroll through the village will include a petting zoo, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and food for purchase from local vendors.

Breakfast with Santa

Historic Waco will have a Breakfast With Santa event starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Helen Marie Taylor Museum, 701 Jefferson Ave.

Cost is $5. There will be food, a hot chocolate bar, activities, crafts and a vendor market. The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will also be on hand to share stories.

For more information, call 254-753-5166.