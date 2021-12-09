Waco-area news briefs: MCC fall commencement set for Saturday

Toy drive Saturday

Heart of Texas Fishing will host a toy drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the horseshoe pits at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., to help the Robinson Police Department collect toys for Blue Santa kids and families in need.

The event will include a car show, with participants encouraged to bring hot rods or classic cars, and will also feature a cornhole tournament, food and live music.

Waco's best tamales contest

The Hispanic Leaders' Network is sponsoring a contest to determine who makes Waco's best tamales.

Deadline to sign up is Monday. Register by emailing info@wacohispanicchamber.com or calling 919-548-2704.

First prize is $500.

Waco Aglow meeting

Waco Aglow will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Virtual Office, 7215 Bosque Blvd.

A Christmas brunch and prophetic ornament exchange are planned. For more information, call 254-495-7872 or email aglowwaco@yahoo.com.

YMCA kids art classes