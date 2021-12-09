 Skip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: MCC fall commencement set for Saturday
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: MCC fall commencement set for Saturday

Toy drive Saturday

Heart of Texas Fishing will host a toy drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the horseshoe pits at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., to help the Robinson Police Department collect toys for Blue Santa kids and families in need.

The event will include a car show, with participants encouraged to bring hot rods or classic cars, and will also feature a cornhole tournament, food and live music.

Waco's best tamales contest

The Hispanic Leaders' Network is sponsoring a contest to determine who makes Waco's best tamales.

Deadline to sign up is Monday. Register by emailing info@wacohispanicchamber.com or calling 919-548-2704.

First prize is $500.

Waco Aglow meeting

Waco Aglow will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Virtual Office, 7215 Bosque Blvd.

A Christmas brunch and prophetic ornament exchange are planned. For more information, call 254-495-7872 or email aglowwaco@yahoo.com.

YMCA kids art classes

Kids art classes for ages 3-6 will meet from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. Cost is $15 per child.

An art class for kids ages 6-12 will meet from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 28 at the YMCA. Cost is $25 per child.

For more information, call 254-776-6612.

MCC commencement

McLennan Community College will have its fall commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday in Chisolm Hall at the Waco Convention Center. Charles Williams, president of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, will provide the keynote speech.

Attendance will be limited to four invited guests per graduate. A livestream will be available at www.mclennan.edu/records/Commencement/fall-2021.html.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

