Waco-area news briefs: MCC fall graduation video now available

Art exhibit awards ceremony
The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a free virtual award ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday for its annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit.
Awards will be presented in the Adult, College, High School, Junior High, Elementary and Peoples' Choice categories. Early arrival is suggested as attendance is limited.
The ceremony link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83271487387.
To view the art, go to climatecrisisartexhibit.org. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
MCC releases fall graduation video
McLennan Community College is celebrating the accomplishments of its fall graduates with the release of a virtual graduation celebration. The video recognizes more than 500 students completing degree or certificate programs this fall.
It includes a message from MCC President Johnette McKown, words of encouragement from three distinguished faculty members, special recognition of seven graduates who maintained a 4.0 grade point average, personal acknowledgment of all the graduates by name, and well wishes from members of numerous departments and divisions.
To view the celebratory video along with the commencement program and information about all of the 4.0 graduates, visit mclennan.edu.
Company warns of phone scam
Reliant Energy is warning customers of a scam in which they are being threatened with disconnection.
The scammers, posing as employees of Reliant and other electricity companies, are calling customers multiple times and threatening to turn off their power with only a few minutes’ notice because of an overdue bill. The customer is told to make immediate payment via a money order, prepaid debit card or calling a toll-free phone number.
Customers should be suspicious of anyone claiming to be an employee of Reliant or another electricity company who asks for money to be loaded to a prepaid debit card or directs a customer to pay via money order, PayPal or by calling another number to make a payment.
If a Reliant customer suspects they are being targeted, they should not make any payments to the caller and hang up. Customers can call 866-222-7100 to verify the status of their account.
