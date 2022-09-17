Waco-area news briefs: MCC Foundation holding leather raffle

Luxury leather raffle

The McLennan Community College Foundation is holding a Luxury Leather Raffle to support student scholarships.

The raffle features caiman cowboy boots and ostrich roper boots from Tecovas, Anderson Bean ostrich roper boots from Ritchie’s Western Wear, and a leather carry-on duffle from King Ranch Saddle Shop. Images of the items may be seen at mclennan.edu/foundation/special-events/tournament.html.

Tickets are $20 each when purchased at bit.ly/MCCLeatherRaffle. Tickets purchased in person are $20 each or six for $100 and available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the MCC Foundation, 1728 Powell Drive, or at the MCC Foundation Golf Tournament on Oct. 7 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Winning tickets will be drawn at noon and 6 p.m. at the tournament.

For more information, call the MCC Foundation at 254-299-8604.

NAACP candidate forum

Waco NAACP is sponsoring a candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. Monday, live via Zoom teleconferencing.

Political candidates for the Texas State Board of Education, the Texas House of Representatives, McLennan County Commissioners Court, justice of the peace, district attorney and constable are slated to participate.

The Zoom webinar ID number is 860 1503 9900.

For more information, call 254-733-5261.

Lecture on sleep

Michael Scullin, Baylor University associate professor of psychology and neuroscience, will present a lecture on the science and importance of sleep from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. Monday at Meadows Recital Hall in Baylor's McCrary Music Building.

The event is free and open to the public.

Girl Scouts STEM event

Girl Scouts of Central Texas will have a free Discover Girl Scouts event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Girl Scouts Waco Service Center, 3700 W. Waco Drive.

"STEM-tastic Experiments" is the theme, introducing Scouts and would-be Scouts to new adventures in science, technology, engineering and math.

For more information about the event, call 512-453-7391.

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have this month's Lunch with the Masters from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at McLennan Community College’s Michaelis Academic Center, Room 111.

Mike Shoup, owner of Antique Rose Emporium in Brenham, will speak.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.