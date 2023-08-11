Luxury leather raffle

The McLennan Community College Foundation is holding a luxury leather raffle to support student scholarships.

The raffle features Tecovas boots, a Lucchese briefcase and a King Ranch duffle bag.

Tickets purchased online at bit.ly/MCCLeatherRaffle are $20 each. Tickets are six for $100 if purchased in person between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the MCC Foundation, 1728 Powell Drive, or at the MCC Foundation Golf Tournament on Oct. 6 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. The winning tickets will be drawn at the tournament.

For more information, call the MCC Foundation at 254-299-8604.

Choral Society Auditions

The Central Texas Choral Society will hold auditions for the upcoming season at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave.

The local ensemble will perform Maurice Duruflé’s “Requiem” Nov. 12 with other performances scheduled in December, February and June, including a tour of Ireland.

Singers can sign up for an audition time by emailing centexchoralsociety@gmail.com. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Mayborn Mystery Monday

The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, holds Mystery Mondays every week from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with a storytime and crafts geared toward kids 5 and under.

This week’s guest is Miss Melissa, the museum’s assistant engagement coordinator.

Feast Day Festival

St. Mary’s Church of the Assumption in West will hold its annual Feast Day Festival with fun and fellowship at 11 a.m. Sunday at the West Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive in West.

Fried or baked chicken and sausage plates with trimmings are $13 for adults and $9 for children. The event will also include a live auction, raffle, bingo and country store.

Cooling center open

The city of Waco and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will operate a cooling center from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Waco Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave. Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available. Pets are welcome as long as they are in a crate. The cooling center will be extended as needed depending on the weather.

Kick Off Luncheon

Former NFL player Santana Dotson will be the keynote speaker at the Kick Off Luncheon starting at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda will preview the 2023 Bears team.

Tickets cost $55 and are available by calling the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce at 254-757-5600.

Bonnie and Clyde lecture

Historic Waco’s fall lecture on Bonnie and Clyde will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19 at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The lecture will focus on Bonnie and Clyde’s history in Waco.

Tickets are $5 at the door or free for Historic Waco members or student with a current school ID.

For more information, call 254-753-5166.

IDD program

Literacy, life skills and fun activities are on the agenda for a program for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The program is a partnership with the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network.

Retro Radio fundraiser

The Retro Radio 2023 fundraiser for Archway of Hope will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Presented by DJ Flashback, the event will include elevated dance stages with props; extra large screens featuring iconic music videos from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s; along with contests, dinner and unlimited drinks.

Tickets are $150 with tables of eight for $1,750, available at eventbrite.com.

Archway of Hope is local nonprofit that that helps families who are grieving the untimely death of a loved one. It produces documentaries, videos, cards and other tributes, and also connects families with comfort and healing resources.

MCC commencement

The McLennan Community College summer commencement ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Chisholm Hall at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Graduates should arrive by 6:30 p.m. Email commencement@mclennan.edu for more information.

City golf championship

Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, 5200 Bagby Ave., will host the annual Waco City Golf Championship Aug. 19-20.

The competition dates back to 1930 and will include flighted tournaments for players in a variety of divisions, along with a championship flight to determine the best in Waco.

Sign up by calling 254-745-6009. Entry fee is $150 per player, and the deadline to register is 6 p.m. Thursday. Players must be permanent residents of McLennan County and at least 16 years of age.

There will be no senior flights or senior tees, as a separate Waco City Senior Championship for players ages 55-plus will take place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.