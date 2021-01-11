Waco-area news briefs: MCC Foundation scholarship applications due Friday

Free COVID-19 testing sites

The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required at www.covidwaco.com. You will receive a voucher after you register.

Neither insurance nor payment is required for this test. When you register, you will be asked for your insurance information. Simply click ‘save and continue’ to pass that screen if needed.

Please bring a printed copy of the voucher to the testing site. Waco Transit will be provides free rides to anyone going to or from a COVID-19 testing site. Call 254-750-1620 to schedule a ride.

This is a saliva test, so do not eat, drink or brush your teeth for 30 minutes prior to the test.

The testing sites for Jan. 12-15 are Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., (drive-through clinic); Waco Multi Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., 8 am-5 pm (walk-up clinic).

Faith Walk Church hosts taco lunch

Faith Walk Church is hosting a taco lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday. It is a to-go order fundraiser only.