Waco-area news briefs: MCC Foundation scholarship applications due Friday

Free COVID-19 testing sites
The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required at www.covidwaco.com. You will receive a voucher after you register.
Neither insurance nor payment is required for this test. When you register, you will be asked for your insurance information. Simply click ‘save and continue’ to pass that screen if needed.
Please bring a printed copy of the voucher to the testing site. Waco Transit will be provides free rides to anyone going to or from a COVID-19 testing site. Call 254-750-1620 to schedule a ride.
This is a saliva test, so do not eat, drink or brush your teeth for 30 minutes prior to the test.
The testing sites for Jan. 12-15 are Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., (drive-through clinic); Waco Multi Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., 8 am-5 pm (walk-up clinic).
Faith Walk Church hosts taco lunch
Faith Walk Church is hosting a taco lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday. It is a to-go order fundraiser only.
A lunch plate consists of three crunchy beef tacos, rice, beans and a drink for $10. Pick-up is at 700 S. Robinson Dr.
Pre-orders now being taken and the order deadline is Thursday.
For more information, call 498-5008 or 400-0524.
Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans
Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meets Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive. Meal will be at 6 p.m. and the speaker will talk at 7 p.m.
Visitors are welcome. For more information, call 717-1186.
MCC scholarship deadline Friday
The McLennan Community College Foundation is accepting applications for 2021-22 academic year scholarships through the Foundation’s website, www.mclennan.edu/foundation/scholarships-and-resources. The scholarship application will be available until midnight Friday.
The MCC Foundation manages more than 300 scholarship funds and makes awards based on merit, need, academic major, high school, employer, and many more criteria.
For more information, contact scholarship coordinator Shelley Cotten at 254-299-8818 or scotten@mclennan.edu.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.