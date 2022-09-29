Waco-area news briefs: MCC Foundation scholarship applications open Saturday

Lecture on Russia, China

“The Twilight Struggle: What History Can Teach Us About America’s Rivalries with China and Russia Today,” presented by Hal Brands, will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at Baylor University’s Cashion Academic Building in the fifth floor conference center.

Brands is the Henry A. Kissinger Distinguished Professor of Global Affairs at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

RSVP at baylor.edu/honorscollege/events. The event is part of the Laura Jackson Endowed Lectureship in World Issues.

Luxury leather raffle

The McLennan Community College Foundation is holding a Luxury Leather Raffle to support student scholarships.

The raffle features caiman cowboy boots and ostrich roper boots from Tecovas, Anderson Bean ostrich roper boots from Ritchie’s Western Wear, and a leather carry-on duffle from King Ranch Saddle Shop. Images of the items may be seen at mclennan.edu/foundation/special-events/tournament.html.

Tickets are $20 each when purchased at bit.ly/MCCLeatherRaffle. Tickets purchased in person are $20 each or six for $100 and available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the MCC Foundation, 1728 Powell Drive, or at the MCC Foundation Golf Tournament on Oct. 7 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Winning tickets will be drawn at noon and 6 p.m. at the tournament.

For more information, call the MCC Foundation at 254-299-8604.

MCC scholarship period

The McLennan Community College Foundation will accept applications for the 2023-24 academic year scholarships beginning Saturday. The scholarship application will remain open until midnight on Jan. 15, 2023.

The MCC Foundation manages more than 400 scholarship funds and makes awards based on merit, need, academic major, high school, employer and many more criteria. The Foundation awarded $655,339 in student scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year.

For more information, contact Scholarship Coordinator Patrick Koon at 254-299-8818 or pkoon@mclennan.edu.

Dog training classes

Dog training classes from Cen-Tex Kennel Club begin Oct. 13. It is the last class until January. Call Thea Sperline at 406-439-7157 for more information. Bring proof of current vaccinations. The classes teach manners and control for daily living.