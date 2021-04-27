Waco-area news briefs: MCC Foundation scholarship applications open Saturday

MCC Foundation scholarships
The McLennan Community College Foundation will accept applications for 2021-22 academic year scholarships Saturday through May 15.
Apply at mclennan.academicworks.com/users/sign_in.
The MCC Foundation manages more than 300 scholarship funds and makes awards based on merit, need, academic major, high school, employer and many more criteria. Students who have already received a scholarship for 2021-22 are not eligible for additional funds, but those who were not selected may reapply.
For more information, contact Shelley Cotten at 254-299-8818 or scotten@mclennan.edu.
Grocery giveaway Friday
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.
The giveaway will include dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.
For more information, call 254-722-7429.
Darden to speak at workshop
Robert Darden, Baylor University professor of journalism, public relations and new media, will be the guest speaker for a Christian Writers Workshop meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road.
Darden is the founder of Baylor’s Black Gospel Music Restoration Project.
For more information, call Reita Hawthorne at 254-339-3060 or Ben Hagins at 501-984-0606.
Gholson Cemetery meeting
The Gholson Cemetery Association will have its annual meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Gholson First Baptist Church Activities Center.
For more information, call 254-722-7669.
Youth Chorus auditions
Youth Chorus of Central Texas is holding auditions for its 2021-22 season. The group is devoted to the preparation of musically literate vocal artists and choral performance throughout Central Texas.
Openings are available for singers in grades 3-12. Audition appointments may be made by contacting info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.
Holly Tucker concert
The Scottish Rite Foundation of Texas will present "A Night with Holly Tucker" from 7-10 p.m. May 8 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. A special VIP meet-and-greet ticket costs $25.
For more information, call 254-754-3942.
