Waco-area news briefs: MCC Foundation scholarship applications open Saturday

MCC Foundation scholarships

The McLennan Community College Foundation will accept applications for 2021-22 academic year scholarships Saturday through May 15.

Apply at mclennan.academicworks.com/users/sign_in.

The MCC Foundation manages more than 300 scholarship funds and makes awards based on merit, need, academic major, high school, employer and many more criteria. Students who have already received a scholarship for 2021-22 are not eligible for additional funds, but those who were not selected may reapply.

For more information, contact Shelley Cotten at 254-299-8818 or scotten@mclennan.edu.

Grocery giveaway Friday

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Darden to speak at workshop