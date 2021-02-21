Waco-area news briefs: MCC Hearts in the Arts Gala postponed to March 4

MCC gala moved to March 4
The 19th annual Hearts in the Arts Gala, sponsored by the McLennan Community College Foundation, has been postponed until March 4.
The gala is at the MCC Ball Performing Arts Center and features the McLennan Theatre performance of “Clue: The Musical,” based on the popular Parker Brothers board game. Tickets are $100 each. In-person seating for the show is sold out, but virtual performances are still available.
Also featured is a chance to win one of two Hermès scarves designed and autographed by internationally renowned Waco artist Kermit Oliver. Oliver is the only American artist ever commissioned for the exclusive Hermès Paris brand. An Hermès scarf bearing the Kachinas or Pawnee design and bearing Oliver’s signature is exceptionally rare and virtually priceless. Tickets for the Scarf in the Arts raffle are $20 each or six for $100 and are available by calling 299-8604.
Lenten fish fry
St. Joseph's Catholic Parish of Elk hosts its Lenten Fish Fry each Friday through March 26, from 4:30-7:30 P.M. at the CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road in Axtell.
The $10 meal includes drink and dessert. Dine-in or take-out are available.
Waco Mardi Gras Ball
The Waco Mardi Gras Ball benefiting the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, is Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Baylor Club inside McLane Stadium, 1001 S. MLK Jr. Blvd.
The event features dinner and dancing, featuring the Manhattan Reception Band, as well as a live auction.
For more information, email asorley@advocacycntr.org or call 752-9330, ext 127.
Free tax help available
The NeighborWorks Waco Homeownership Center, 922 Franklin Ave. is hosting AARP’s Tax-Aide program through April 15. Anyone seeking a trained tax preparer can utilize these services totally free of charge. Due to COVID-19, services will be available by appointment only to limit the number of in-person visitors to the offices. Masks will be required to enter the building and receive service.
To make an appointment, call 307-2944. Locations are NeighborWorks Waco, 922 Franklin Ave., Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and First Baptist Church of Hewitt, 301 S. First St., Hewitt, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
