Waco-area news briefs: MCC Hearts in the Arts Gala postponed to March 4

MCC gala moved to March 4

The 19th annual Hearts in the Arts Gala, sponsored by the McLennan Community College Foundation, has been postponed until March 4.

The gala is at the MCC Ball Performing Arts Center and features the McLennan Theatre performance of “Clue: The Musical,” based on the popular Parker Brothers board game. Tickets are $100 each. In-person seating for the show is sold out, but virtual performances are still available.

Also featured is a chance to win one of two Hermès scarves designed and autographed by internationally renowned Waco artist Kermit Oliver. Oliver is the only American artist ever commissioned for the exclusive Hermès Paris brand. An Hermès scarf bearing the Kachinas or Pawnee design and bearing Oliver’s signature is exceptionally rare and virtually priceless. Tickets for the Scarf in the Arts raffle are $20 each or six for $100 and are available by calling 299-8604.

Lenten fish fry

St. Joseph's Catholic Parish of Elk hosts its Lenten Fish Fry each Friday through March 26, from 4:30-7:30 P.M. at the CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road in Axtell.

The $10 meal includes drink and dessert. Dine-in or take-out are available.