Waco-area news briefs: MCC Hearts in the Arts Gala postponed to Sunday

MCC gala postponed

The McLennan Community College Foundation's Hearts in the Arts Gala has been postponed to Sunday because of possible icy weather on the original date.

The event will start with heavy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails at 3 p.m. in MCC's Ball Performing Arts Center, followed by a McLennan Theatre performance of "Little Shop of Horrors." Dessert will be served during intermission.

Reservations will be held for the new date. Anyone seeking a refund should contact the foundation at 254-299-8604 or ​kpatterson@mclennan.edu.

County records workshop

Central Texas Genealogical Society will have a free workshop, "Locating and Using County Records," from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12 in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Speakers will include Kelvin Meyers, Texas Institute of Genealogical Research; Kerry McGuire, McLennan County Archives; and Bill Buckner, Waco-McLennan County Library Genealogy Center.

To register, go to wacolibrary.org or call 254-750-5945.

Writing contest for seniors