Waco-area news briefs: MCC Hearts in the Arts Gala postponed to Sunday

MCC gala postponed
The McLennan Community College Foundation's Hearts in the Arts Gala has been postponed to Sunday because of possible icy weather on the original date.
The event will start with heavy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails at 3 p.m. in MCC's Ball Performing Arts Center, followed by a McLennan Theatre performance of "Little Shop of Horrors." Dessert will be served during intermission.
Reservations will be held for the new date. Anyone seeking a refund should contact the foundation at 254-299-8604 or kpatterson@mclennan.edu.
County records workshop
Central Texas Genealogical Society will have a free workshop, "Locating and Using County Records," from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12 in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Speakers will include Kelvin Meyers, Texas Institute of Genealogical Research; Kerry McGuire, McLennan County Archives; and Bill Buckner, Waco-McLennan County Library Genealogy Center.
To register, go to wacolibrary.org or call 254-750-5945.
Writing contest for seniors
The Waco Women’s Lions Club and Meals on Wheels Waco are hosting a “Legacy Story” writing contest for seniors, age 65 or older, to share their stories of a recent experience or one from childhood that helped make them who they are today, or a pandemic-related story that has changed their life or the life of someone close to them.
Legible double-spaced entries of three pages or less should be mailed to Legacies, c/o Rose Moyer, P.O. Box 895, Hewitt, TX 76643. The deadline is March 30.
For more information, email rosemoyer1@aol.com.
