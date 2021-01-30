Waco-area news briefs: MCC Hearts in the Arts Gala set for Feb. 25

Hearts in the Arts Gala Feb. 25

Reservations are open for the 19th annual Hearts in the Arts Gala, sponsored by the McLennan Community College Foundation, scheduled for Feb. 25.

The gala will be offered both virtually and in person at the MCC Ball Performing Arts Center. The event will feature the McLennan Theatre performance of “Clue: The Musical,” based on the popular Parker Brothers board game. Tickets are $100 each and include either in-person or virtual viewing of the show and a voucher for dinner at Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante.

Also featured is a chance to win one of two Hermès scarves designed and autographed by internationally renowned Waco artist Kermit Oliver. Oliver is the only American artist ever commissioned for the exclusive Hermès Paris brand. Tickets for the Scarf in the Arts raffle are $20 each or six for $100 and are available by calling the foundation at 299-8604. The drawing will be Feb. 25 at the gala.

Mayborn Museum Director's Forum

The Mayborn Museum's seventh annual Director's Forum will be Thursday and Friday, in a virtual format.