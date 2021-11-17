Waco-area news briefs: MCC Honors College symposium Friday

Immune symposium
McLennan Community College’s Honors College will host a symposium from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Michaelis Academic Center, Room 111. Guest speakers will include Daniel Trott, integrative immunology laboratory director and assistant professor in the Department of Kinesiology at the University of Texas at Arlington; and Josh Avila, Human Research Protection Program coordinator at Texas A&M University.
Trott will discuss his research on how the immune system interacts with other tissues to regulate cardiovascular and metabolic function. Avila will discuss the approval process for determining if grant proposals abide by the laws, regulations and ethics of research.
For more information, contact John Spano at jspano@mclennan.edu.
Waco MPO meeting
The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
Discussion items include the MPO director hiring process, a public transportation fixed route realignment study and an update on highway construction.
Habitat Harvest Dinner
Waco Habitat for Humanity will have a Harvest Dinner fundraiser starting with a happy hour at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the outdoor concourse at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The dinner will raise money to build a new home for the Ellison family. Money from tickets purchased will be matched through a $35,000 challenge grant from the Bernard and Audre Rapoport Foundation.
Masks will be required when not eating or drinking.
