Waco-area news briefs: MCC Honors College symposium Friday

Immune symposium

McLennan Community College’s Honors College will host a symposium from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Michaelis Academic Center, Room 111. Guest speakers will include Daniel Trott, integrative immunology laboratory director and assistant professor in the Department of Kinesiology at the University of Texas at Arlington; and Josh Avila, Human Research Protection Program coordinator at Texas A&M University.

Trott will discuss his research on how the immune system interacts with other tissues to regulate cardiovascular and metabolic function. Avila will discuss the approval process for determining if grant proposals abide by the laws, regulations and ethics of research.

For more information, contact John Spano at jspano@mclennan.edu.

Waco MPO meeting

The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.

Discussion items include the MPO director hiring process, a public transportation fixed route realignment study and an update on highway construction.

Habitat Harvest Dinner