Dementia stigma

Dr. Natalee Oliver will discuss the stigmas that often result from a dementia diagnosis in a program from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday in Room D102 of the Community Services Center at McLennan Community College.

The program will cover ways to deal with negativity and explore strategies to navigate negative changes.

To register or for more information, visit alz.org/crf or call 800-272-3900 or 254-232-4449.

Medicare scams

The Area Agency on Aging will have a free education class on Medicare and insurance scams from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments building, 1514 S. New Road.

Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843.

Poetry reading

Baylor University Press and the Baylor Department of English will co-sponsor a poetry reading by United Kingdom poet John Greening at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Armstrong Browning Library’s Foyer of Meditation.

Greening will read from his recently published volume “The Interpretation of Owls: Selected Poems, 1977–2022,” edited by Baylor English department chair Kevin Gardner.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email david_aycock@baylor.edu.

Genealogy resources

Waco’s Genealogy Center and the Central Texas Genealogical Society will hold an event, “Read All About It! Your Family in the News,” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Participants can discover resources for locating the historic newspapers that covered their ancestors’ lives and explore search strategies for finding new information on their family history. Library genealogy department staff members Bill Buckner and Hannah Kubacak will share skills and techniques.

The event is free but space is limited. To register, find the event at calendar.wacolibrary.org.

Youth track and field

Registration is open for Waco Parks and Recreation’s Team Waco youth summer track and field program for kids age 5 to 18.

Participants will train with college athletes and coaches at the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, 3113 Clay Ave., participate in track meets throughout the summer, and have the chance to advance to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation’s Games of Texas meet.

For more information, call 254-750-5875.