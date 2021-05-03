Waco-area news briefs: MCC hosts free COVID-19 testing at drive-through clinic

Summer I registration continues through 6 p.m. May 29, and classes begin June 1. Students can choose six-, nine-, or 11-week courses.

Summer II registration continues through 6 p.m. July 7, and classes begin July 8.

Fall semester registration continues through 6 p.m. Aug. 21, and classes begin Aug. 23.

For more information, contact Highlander Central at 299-8622.

Salvation Army seeks volunteers

Volunteers age 14 and older are needed at The Salvation Army Community Kitchen where they will help serve meals to the hungry and homeless in the community. For information on open dates and sign-up, call 756-7271.

MCC hosts COVID-19 testing

Free COVID-19 testing continues this week at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., in Parking Lot M.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is a drive-through clinic.

Pre-registration is required at covidwaco.com. This is a saliva test, so do not eat, drink or brush your teeth for 30 minutes prior to the test.

The tests are free.

