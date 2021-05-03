Waco-area news briefs: MCC hosts free COVID-19 testing at drive-through clinic

Alzheimer’s Zoom on warning signs
The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free Zoom conference on knowing 10 warning signs and veterans benefits, from 12:30 to 1:30 pm on Thursday. Presenters are Natalie Oliver of Tarleton State University-Waco and James Rush, a V.A. benefits adviser.
To register, visit alznetct.news/10SIGNWC0506.
For more information, contact Martina Reyna at 987-0241 or Christine Schroeder-Morren at 753-7722.
Mayborn hosts Tinker Tuesdays
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, is hosting Tinker Tuesdays each week in May from 10 a.m. until noon.
Tinker Tuesdays aim to encourage one’s inner maker, with new tools, materials and ideas to design something new. The event is included with museum admission. Baylor University students and museum members receive free admission.
Enrollment open at MCC
Registration is now open for McLennan Community College’s summer minimester, summer and fall semesters.
Students planning to take classes during the summer minimester should register by 6 p.m. May 12. Classes for the summer minimester run May 13-27 and cover a full semester of work in about two weeks.
Summer I registration continues through 6 p.m. May 29, and classes begin June 1. Students can choose six-, nine-, or 11-week courses.
Summer II registration continues through 6 p.m. July 7, and classes begin July 8.
Fall semester registration continues through 6 p.m. Aug. 21, and classes begin Aug. 23.
For more information, contact Highlander Central at 299-8622.
Salvation Army seeks volunteers
Volunteers age 14 and older are needed at The Salvation Army Community Kitchen where they will help serve meals to the hungry and homeless in the community. For information on open dates and sign-up, call 756-7271.
Sign-in will open at 9:40 a.m. on the day of the event.
MCC hosts COVID-19 testing
Free COVID-19 testing continues this week at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., in Parking Lot M.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is a drive-through clinic.
Pre-registration is required at covidwaco.com. This is a saliva test, so do not eat, drink or brush your teeth for 30 minutes prior to the test.
The tests are free.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.