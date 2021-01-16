Waco-area news briefs: MCC, Multi-Purpose Center to host COVID-19 testing

Solid Waste Services collection routes normally collected Monday will be picked up Wednesday. The Cobbs Recycling Center and the landfill will be closed to the public.

City COVID-19 information hotline

The city of Waco has activated a hotline, 750-5606, to ensure residents without access to email, social media or the internet can receive the latest updates on testing sites and vaccine availability. When vaccines are available, the hotline also will include information on how to sign up for an appointment to receive one. Phase 1A and 1B vaccine registration is expected to open for 750 doses at 1:30 p.m. Sunday and for another 750 doses at 10:30 a.m. Monday.