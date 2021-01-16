Waco-area news briefs: MCC, Multi-Purpose Center to host COVID-19 testing

Free COVID-19 testing sites
The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required online at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing. The registration program asks for insurance information, but that question can be skipped. Neither insurance nor payment is required for a test.
The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, drive-thru; and the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up.
Mayborn Museum Community Day
Community Day at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Visitors can explore the Discovery Center, natural history exhibits and the Gov. Bill & Vara Daniel Historic Village without an admission fee.
City offices closed Monday
City of Waco offices will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Solid Waste Services collection routes normally collected Monday will be picked up Wednesday. The Cobbs Recycling Center and the landfill will be closed to the public.
The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed Monday.
Waco Transit will run as usual.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be open.
City COVID-19 information hotline
The city of Waco has activated a hotline, 750-5606, to ensure residents without access to email, social media or the internet can receive the latest updates on testing sites and vaccine availability. When vaccines are available, the hotline also will include information on how to sign up for an appointment to receive one. Phase 1A and 1B vaccine registration is expected to open for 750 doses at 1:30 p.m. Sunday and for another 750 doses at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
