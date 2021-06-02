Waco-area news briefs: MCC offering variety of summer camps

Healthy Families Expo Saturday
A Healthy Families Expo will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Waco Family Medicine’s central facility, 1600 Providence Drive.
The free community outreach event will feature food, games, raffles, a participatory mural and community resources for families.
For more information, call 254-753-4392.
Lorena wine and cheese event
The Greater Lorena Chamber of Commerce will host Saturday in the Park, a wine and cheese event, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday at McBrayer Park in Lorena.
The event will include live music by the Brazos Brothers, food, craft vendors, train rides, petting zoo and bounce houses.
MCC offering summer camps
McLennan Community College is offering a number of camps during the summer vacation months.
Camps are offered in seven areas for kids of all ages, including some popular activities such as:
- Arts & Hobbies — acrylic paint, art, and fashion design
- Culinary — chef camp
- Lifelong Learning — babysitter training, manners for boys and girls, and 4H
- Music & Dance — Broadway-bound, drums, guitar, piano, ukulele and voice
- Outdoors & Animals — equestrian, gardening, K-9 training, river adventure, and wildlife
- STEM — coding, engraving and laser cutting, graphic design, Minecraft, Molecular Mayhem and woodworking
- Sports — cheer, golf, Nerf wars, ninja training, swimming, tennis and tumbling.
For more information or to enroll a child in MCC's Kids College, call 254-299-8888.
Toastmasters plan ‘speechathon’
Waco's four chapters of Toastmasters International will host the 2021 Waco Toastmasters Speechathon from 1-2:30 p.m. June 12. It will be a live Zoom event.
Toastmasters International is a nonprofit dedicated to improving presentation skills, both speaking and leadership. To that end, the local chapters are inviting anyone interested to join in a free demonstration, featuring two speakers from each of the chapters presenting a 4-to-7-minute speech. Each chapter president will briefly discuss what makes their branch unique.
To obtain a Zoom meeting invitation for the event, send a registration email complete with name, email address and phone number to GaryLeeWebbTM@gmail.com.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.