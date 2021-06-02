Waco-area news briefs: MCC offering variety of summer camps

For more information or to enroll a child in MCC's Kids College, call 254-299-8888.

Toastmasters plan ‘speechathon’

Waco's four chapters of Toastmasters International will host the 2021 Waco Toastmasters Speechathon from 1-2:30 p.m. June 12. It will be a live Zoom event.

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit dedicated to improving presentation skills, both speaking and leadership. To that end, the local chapters are inviting anyone interested to join in a free demonstration, featuring two speakers from each of the chapters presenting a 4-to-7-minute speech. Each chapter president will briefly discuss what makes their branch unique.

To obtain a Zoom meeting invitation for the event, send a registration email complete with name, email address and phone number to GaryLeeWebbTM@gmail.com.

