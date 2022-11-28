Waco-area news briefs: MCC singers to perform free holiday concert Thursday at FBC

MCC free holiday concert

McLennan Community College Singers perform a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church Waco, 500 Webster Ave.

Performer include choirs, soloists, handbells and piano duets.

The concert is free.

Workforce education program

The Texas Tribune will host a conversation on educating Texas students for the workforce at noon Thursday in Texas State Technical College’s Col. James T. Connally Aerospace Center, 605 Operations Road.

Speakers include Barb Clapp, CEO of Dwyer Workforce Development; Johnette McKown, president of McLennan Community College; Melissa Henderson, chief of staff for the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and executive director for the Texas Higher Education Foundation; and Rick Herrera, Texas State Technical College vice chancellor and chief student services officer.

Dementia education program

“Could It Be Dementia?” a free caregiver education program will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Heartis Assisted Living and Memory Care, 5317 Speegleville Road.

Trained volunteer community educator Sarah Miller will discuss warning signs of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease that often go unnoticed and provide strategies for ways to move forward. The program will also cover risk factors, current treatments, research and resources available at the Alzheimer’s Association.

For more information, call 254-848-9090.

Free HIV testing Friday

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will mark World AIDS Day on Friday by providing free rapid HIV tests.

People who test will receive a $10 gift card. Free gift cards are also available for referrals, while supplies last.

For more information, call 254-750-5499.

Singing Seniors concert

Baylor Singing Seniors will present “Old Testament Themes and New Testament Gospel” at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Armstrong Browning Library at Baylor University.

The concert is free.