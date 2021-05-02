Waco-area news briefs: MCC summer, fall enrollment period open

Mayborn hosts Tinker Tuesdays

The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, is hosting Tinker Tuesdays each week in May from 10 a.m. until noon.

Tinker Tuesdays aim to encourage one's inner maker, with new tools, materials and ideas to design something new. The event is included with museum admission. Baylor University students and museum members receive free admission.

Enrollment open at MCC

Registration is now open for McLennan Community College’s summer minimester, summer and fall semesters.

Students planning to take classes during the summer minimester should register by 6 p.m. May 12. Classes for the summer minimester run May 13-27 and cover a full semester of work in about two weeks.

Summer I registration continues through 6 p.m. May 29, and classes begin June 1. Students can choose six-, nine-, or 11-week courses.

Summer II registration continues through 6 p.m. July 7, and classes begin July 8.

Fall semester registration continues through 6 p.m. Aug. 21, and classes begin Aug. 23.

For more information, contact Highlander Central at 299-8622.

