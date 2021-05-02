Waco-area news briefs: MCC summer, fall enrollment period open

Alzheimer's Zoom on warning signs
The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free Zoom conference on knowing 10 warning signs and veterans benefits, from 12:30 to 1:30 pm on May 6. Presenters are Natalie Oliver of Tarleton State University-Waco and James Rush, a VA benefits adviser.
To register, visit alznetct.news/10SIGNWC0506.
For more information, contact Martina Reyna at 987-0241 or Christine Schroeder-Morren at 753-7722.
Downtown Hillsboro art walk
Downtown Hillsboro hosts a Wine & Photography Art Walk from 3-7 p.m. Saturday. The event features four separate exhibits from local photographers around downtown Hillsboro.
Douglass Carr Cunningham will exhibit at Makley Rehab+Co (75 N. Waco St.), Eduardo Berdegue at Divine Home Care (127 E. Elm St.), Jerry B. Hissong at The Goodie Mill (207 E. Elm St.) and Sheri Hemrick at Decades Antiques (128 E. Elm St.).
Local wine connoisseur Cheryl Moniz will share artisan wines at each location along with food pairings by Jena’s Food Therapy, featuring local registered dietician Jena Bodeker.
This event is free. Contact Chris Moore at 582-5499 for more information.
Mayborn hosts Tinker Tuesdays
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, is hosting Tinker Tuesdays each week in May from 10 a.m. until noon.
Tinker Tuesdays aim to encourage one's inner maker, with new tools, materials and ideas to design something new. The event is included with museum admission. Baylor University students and museum members receive free admission.
Enrollment open at MCC
Registration is now open for McLennan Community College’s summer minimester, summer and fall semesters.
Students planning to take classes during the summer minimester should register by 6 p.m. May 12. Classes for the summer minimester run May 13-27 and cover a full semester of work in about two weeks.
Summer I registration continues through 6 p.m. May 29, and classes begin June 1. Students can choose six-, nine-, or 11-week courses.
Summer II registration continues through 6 p.m. July 7, and classes begin July 8.
Fall semester registration continues through 6 p.m. Aug. 21, and classes begin Aug. 23.
For more information, contact Highlander Central at 299-8622.
