Waco-area news briefs: MCC Thanksgiving break starts Wednesday

MCC Thanksgiving schedule

McLennan Community College will be closed Nov. 25-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Offices will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but evening classes will be held.

During the holiday, current students may continue to register for the winter minimester and spring semesters through WebAdvisor at www.mclennan.edu.

Save the Styrofoam for Dec. 12

Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-thru styrofoam recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 12 in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills Drive and Waco Drive. Look for a U-Haul truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors should wear masks and stay in their vehicles. Recyclable materials will be removed from the vehicle.

Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces, will be accepted. Packing peanuts cannot be accepted. Styrofoam should be cleaned, and small pieces should be in a bag.

Please arrive early, as the truck may reach capacity. The service is free.

For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Medicare enrollment Thursday