Waco-area news briefs: MCC Thanksgiving break starts Wednesday

MCC Thanksgiving schedule
McLennan Community College will be closed Nov. 25-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Offices will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but evening classes will be held.
During the holiday, current students may continue to register for the winter minimester and spring semesters through WebAdvisor at www.mclennan.edu.
Save the Styrofoam for Dec. 12
Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-thru styrofoam recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 12 in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills Drive and Waco Drive. Look for a U-Haul truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors should wear masks and stay in their vehicles. Recyclable materials will be removed from the vehicle.
Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces, will be accepted. Packing peanuts cannot be accepted. Styrofoam should be cleaned, and small pieces should be in a bag.
Please arrive early, as the truck may reach capacity. The service is free.
For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Medicare enrollment Thursday
The Area Agency on Aging will host a presentation covering Medicare, Social Security and the open enrollment process at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road.
Plan to wear face masks, and social distancing guidelines will be honored.
Free COVID-19 testing sites
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following sites:
Thursday: Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St., drive-thru; McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, walk-up.
Friday-Sunday: Antioch Community Church, drive-thru.
Monday-Tuesday: McLennan Community College, walk-up.
Wednesday: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive, walk-up.
