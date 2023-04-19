MCC 'Money Game'

The TRIO Educational Opportunity Center at McLennan Community College will host “The Money Game” from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Room 101 of the Math building. The event is free and open to the public.

The workshop, presented by financial literacy coach Eric Smith, is a high energy way to learn money skills, and teaches four principles of winning financially, the importance of becoming an intentional spender, and the power of compounding interest. Attendees will also learn how to save $1,000 in the next year through the importance of budgeting.

For more information, contact the Educational Opportunity Center Director Deborah Gurcan at 254-299-8599, dgurcan@mclennan.edu or trioeoc@mclennan.edu.

Care for Waco Carnival

The Waco Youth Council, in partnership with the city of Waco Office of Sustainability and Resiliency, will host "The Care for Waco Carnival" from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Doris Miller Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

It is a free, family-friendly event including food, games, arts and crafts, yoga instruction, and face painting. Attendees will also be able to check out educational booths, which will showcase topics on composting, gardening, electric vehicles, water conservation, recycling and other sustainability matters.

City career fair April 25

The City of Waco Career Expo will run from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday on the second floor of Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Representatives from every city department will be on hand. There will be opportunities for interviews and hiring on the spot for select positions, so participants should bring a resume if they have one and look professional.

For more information about city jobs, go to workforwaco.com.

Von Otto car show

Fans of the late Von Otto will host the annual Von O'Rama Car Show, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Riesel High School, 600 E. Frederick in Riesel. The public is invited to help remember a legend in the automotive industry and admire some of the many many vehicles and other things he painted.

The car show is open to any and all types of vehicles. The burn out contest will return, as well.

Summer art camps

Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., is offering several weeklong art camps this summer.

Full-day camps are scheduled June 12-16 and July 17-21 for students entering grades four through six, and cost $250.

Half-day camps are scheduled June 20-23 and July 10-14 for students entering grades one through six, and cost $100. Mornings and afternoons are available.

Full-day camps are scheduled July 24-28 and July 31-Aug. 4 for students entering grades seven and up, and cost $250.

For more information, email info@artcenterwaco.org.

Communication, dementia

Dr. Natalee Oliver will lead a program from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday in Room D102 of the Community Services Center at McLennan Community College, focusing on effective communication with people who look the same, but whose dementia is causing their personalities to fade.

For more information or to register, call 254-299-8888 or 800-272-3900.

Car show benefit

A free car show benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Heartis Senior Living Center, 5317 Speegleville Road.

Vehicles from the Heart of Texas Old Car Club will be available for viewing, and there will be live music by The Morticians and food.

Salvation Army needs help

The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers May 1 through the end of August.

Volunteers are needed from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for dinner service at The Salvation Army Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave.

Groups, churches, associations, older families and groups of friends are invited to adopt a day each week to help The Salvation Army feed more than 1,800 dinners a month.

To volunteer, email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org. Volunteers can be 16 years of age with parental supervision while serving, or a minimum of 18 years of age.

BLL reception

Baylor’s Lifelong Learning will celebrate its 25th anniversary at 2 p.m. April 25 with a reception on the mezzanine of the Mayborn Museum. Members and friends of Lifelong Learning are invited to enjoy refreshments and visit before the “Celebrating Intellectual Curiosity” program starts in the theater at 2:30 pm.

For more information about the organization, go to baylor.edu/mayborn/lifelonglearning or call 254-710-1110.