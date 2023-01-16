Waco-area news briefs: MCC to present Steinway Series concert

Art Center exhibition

Professional Artists of Central Texas will present "Art à la Carte," a collective art exhibition featuring 18 artists, at Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St.

The public is invited to attend the opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The exhibition will run through March 11.

Westphalia blood drive

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest will conduct a blood drive from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the Westphalia Parish Hall. A sausage and pancake breakfast will be provided starting at 9 a.m. to anyone who signs up to give blood, as well as all parishioners of the Church of the Visitation.

A photo ID is required to donate. To schedule an appointment, go to bswblood.com.

MCC Steinway Series

Soprano Angela Yoon and pianist Jason Terry will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Ball Performing Arts Center at McLennan Community College, part of the McLennan Steinway Series.

The concert, “Broken Harmony: Reconstructing Art — A Musical Journey Through World War II,” is a multimedia production outlining the effects of WWII on the arts and society. The concert includes MCC theater professor Kelly Parker as narrator and MCC assistant music professor Jon Conrad as trumpeter.

Tickets are $5 and available through the MCC box office at 254-299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu.

Bulky waste collection

The city of Waco solid waste department will collect bulky and brush waste from the curb starting at 7 a.m. Saturday for residential customers in council District 5, which includes West Waco and China Spring.

Bulky and brush piles must be separated and placed curbside so it is clear they are intended to be picked up.

Items that will not be picked up include scrap tires, items containing Freon, liquids such as paint, construction materials, roofing materials, tree stumps, pool chemicals, hazardous materials and medical waste.

For more information, call 254-299-2612. A council district map can be found at waco-texas.com/council.

Discussion on tree health

January’s Lunch with the Masters will run from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Room 105 of McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Robert Swanson, a Hewitt arborist and owner of Swanson Tree, will present on the topic of tree health in tough times.

The event is free. Participants can bring a lunch.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.