Waco-area news briefs: MCC to showcase academic accomplishments on Scholar Day

MCC Scholar Day

McLennan Community College will host Scholar Day from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday in the Learning Technology Center on campus.

Students will present their accomplishments through poster displays, presentations, performances and demonstrations. Community members are invited to attend the event to learn more about students’ work in an array of academic disciplines.

For more information, email Mikken Canham at mcanham@mclennnan.edu.

Parents night out

Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will have a parents night out event from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday.

Bledsoe-Miller staff will lead an evening of activities, with a meal included. Cost is $15 per child.

To reserve a spot for kids age 5 to 13, call 254-750-8684.

Medicare enrollment

There will be a Medicare enrollment education meeting form 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging office, 1514 S. New Road.

Medicare open enrollment is in progress through Dec. 7. Tuesday’s meeting is for new enrollees to the federal program, or people who will soon be eligible, and will cover Medicare, Social Security and supplemental insurance. There will be no sales pitches, only information about the programs. Light refreshments will be served.

Scrap tire collection day

The Waco Solid Waste Department will have a scrap tire collection day from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at 501 Schroeder Drive. All tires will be recycled and not sent to the landfill.

The event is for Waco residents only. Residents are encouraged to skip the line and preregister at ow.ly/g1mb50KPtPZ, by calling 254-299-2606 or by emailing soildwasteinfo@wacotx.gov. Participants should bring their registration confirmation and a photo ID. Those who do not preregister must bring a current Waco water bill with residential trash service.

There is a maximum of 10 tires per household, a maximum size of 20 inches, and no tires with rims or wheels are allowed.

Community Thanksgiving service

Bosqueville Baptist Church, 7465 Rock Creek Road in Bosqueville, will have a Community Thanksgiving service at 5 p.m. Sunday. Bosqueville Methodist Church and Greater Bosqueville Baptist Church will also participate in leading the service. For more information, call 817-980-1124.