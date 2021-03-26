Waco-area news briefs: MCC's 'Old Maid and the Thief' performances end Sunday

Topsoil, compost pickup
Keep Waco Beautiful is taking orders for its annual Compost, Topsoil, and Mulch Fundraiser until Saturday’s pickup at Greenhouse Marketplace, 6501 Airport Road.
Cost is $4 per bag. Pickup is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Keep Waco Beautiful volunteers will be on hand to help.
Chicken fundraiser, raffle
Faith Walk Church’s annual barbecue chicken fundraiser and raffle will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 700 S. Robinson Drive.
A plate consisting of a barbecue chicken leg quarter and brisket, beans, potato salad and a drink is $10.
To order, call 235-1595.
Pet adoption event
Texell Credit Union will host a pet adoption event, in coordination with the Humane Society of Central Texas, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Texell’s branch at 1221 Hewitt Drive, Suite A, next to Bush’s Chicken.
The Humane Society will bring its mobile adoption unit and have adoptable pets on hand for families to meet.
Light up the Dark 5K
The Unbound Light Up The Dark 5K will be Saturday at Cameron Park Zoo.
The event is a family-friendly “glow-in-the-dark” run to raise money and awareness for the anti-human trafficking work of Unbound. There are in-person and virtual options for participants to fight human trafficking in Waco and around the world.
The in-person event will feature food trucks, music and games.
For more information, email waco@unboundnow.org.
McLennan Opera performances
McLennan Opera will perform "The Old Maid and the Thief" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Ball Performing Art Center at McLennan Community College, 1400 College Drive.
Seating is limited for all performances because of social distancing requirements, and masks are required.
For ticket information, email MCC Choirs conductor Bonnie Sneed at bsneed@mclennan.edu.
Foundation scholarship deadline
The 2021 Brazos Education Foundation Scholarship application is available to all seniors attending a public high school in McLennan County. Applications will be accepted until Wednesday. The renewable scholarship, totaling $10,000, includes mentoring support and annual workshops.
For more information, call 732-1946 or visit brazosfoundation.org.
