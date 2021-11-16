Waco-area news briefs: MCC's 'Passage' opens Thursday

Compassionate Friends meets

The Compassionate Friends of Central Texas monthly support support meeting for people who have lost a child will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Grace Church, 4610 Bosque Blvd.

The meeting is open to parents, grandparents and siblings.

Waco MPO meeting

The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.

Discussion items include the MPO director hiring process, a public transportation fixed route realignment study and an update on highway construction.

MCC 'Passage' performances

McLennan Theatre will perform "Passage" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday in Room 110 of McLennan Community College's Music & Theatre Arts Building.

The play by Christopher Chen involves a xenophobic and nationalistic struggle between Country X and Country Y, two intertwined yet dissonant nations, and is inspired by E.M. Forster’s novel, "A Passage to India."