Waco-area news briefs: MCC's 'Passage' opens Thursday
BRIEFLY

Compassionate Friends meets

The Compassionate Friends of Central Texas monthly support support meeting for people who have lost a child will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Grace Church, 4610 Bosque Blvd.

The meeting is open to parents, grandparents and siblings.

Waco MPO meeting

The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.

Discussion items include the MPO director hiring process, a public transportation fixed route realignment study and an update on highway construction.

MCC 'Passage' performances

McLennan Theatre will perform "Passage" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday in Room 110 of McLennan Community College's Music & Theatre Arts Building.

The play by Christopher Chen involves a xenophobic and nationalistic struggle between Country X and Country Y, two intertwined yet dissonant nations, and is inspired by E.M. Forster’s novel, "A Passage to India."

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. For more information, call 254-299-8200 or email boxoffice@mclennan.edu.

Habitat Harvest Dinner

Waco Habitat for Humanity will have a Harvest Dinner fundraiser starting with a happy hour at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the outdoor concourse at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The dinner will raise money to build a new home for the Ellison family. Money from tickets purchased will be matched through a $35,000 challenge grant from the Bernard and Audre Rapoport Foundation.

Masks will be required when not eating or drinking.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

