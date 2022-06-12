 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: McGregor florist to speak at Waco Rose Society meeting

Fourth of July flags

Williams Creek Baptist Church will have its ninth annual Fourth of July Field of Flags event July 4 at 12525 Elk Road in Mart, near the intersection of Highway 84 and Farm-to-Market Road 939.

There will be a flag ceremony at 11:30 a.m., followed by a hot dog meal with homemade ice cream at 12:15 p.m.

For more information, call 254-863-5755 or 254-715-2309.

Nightly I-35 exit closure

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the northbound exit for Fifth and Fourth streets and University Parks Drive, Exit 335A, nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday. The closure will allow work to continue on paving the northbound frontage road.

Drivers will be directed to use the exit for 18th and 17th streets, Exit 334A. Signs will be in place to inform and direct drivers.

Waco Rose Society

The Waco Rose Society meets Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the garden of Wynn Rolf, 3420 MacArthur Drive, Waco. Bell Smith of Irene's Flowers and Gifts in McGregor will be the speaker, and will demonstrate how to make a flower arrangement. Membership is free and the meeting is open to the public. Call 254-717-4877 for more information.

Waco Herb Society

The Waco Herb Society will hold its June meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Harrison Senior Center, 1718 N. 42nd St.

The Waco Herb Society is open to any person interested in growing and using herbs.

For more information, call 254-744-6128.

Flag retirement ceremony

Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive, will have a Flag Day celebration followed by a flag retirement ceremony at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Feel free to bring a torn or tattered flags if they need to be respectfully retired.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

