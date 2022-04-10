Waco-area news briefs: McGregor Lions Club sponsoring barrel racing at Extraco Events Center

Waco Coin Show opens Friday

The Waco Coin Club’s annual Spring Coin Show will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.

Admission is $3 for adults, free for children under 12.

Mall-to-mall lane closure

On Monday, TxDOT will close the inside lane of the Highway 6/Loop 340 access roads from the westbound on-ramp past Industrial Drive to the eastbound on-ramp for Imperial Drive. The lane will be closed until May 9.

Construction crews will build a temporary soil nail wall, integral to the reconstruction of the bridges in the area, as part of the $46 million mall-to-mall project along State Highway 6.

Attic Treasures donations

Historic Waco Foundation is accepting donations for its Attic Treasures fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday through April 23 at 4328 W. Waco Drive. No adult clothing or shoes are accepted.

A preview party will be held from 6-9 p.m. April 28, catered by Waco Ale Co. Tickets are $50 and reservations are required by calling 254-753-5166.

Proceeds benefit HWF's three historic homes and preservation of Waco's history.

Barrel racing at Extraco

McGregor Lions Club is sponsoring a barrel racing event Friday through Sunday at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

The event features barrel racing, a car show and an authentic Texas barbecue cookoff, with proceeds supporting the Texas Lions Camp, a residential summer camp for children with physical limitations, Type 1 diabetes and cancer.

Contact McG.Lions@gmail.com for more information, or call Gigi Morgan at 254-840-2873 or Mike Olson at 254-258-8171.

