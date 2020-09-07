Waco-area news briefs: McGregor Movie Night on Thursday

Shepherd's Heart car raffle
The Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry is having its annual car raffle to raise money to support feeding local seniors and families in need.
The car is a 2015 50th anniversary Ford Mustang. It can be seen at Bird-Kultgen Ford. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at Shepherdsheartpantry.org or in-person at 34th Street and Bosque Boulevard.
The drawing will be Oct. 7.
Mobile food pantry distributions
Waco-area residents in need of food assistance may attend one of two upcoming Food Bank Mobile Pantry distributions.
One will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 3314 Franklin Ave., and another will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at Texas State Technical College, at the corner of Crest Drive and Airline Drive.
Central Texans in need can also find resources by going to centraltexasfoodbank.org and clicking on “Find Food Now.”
Business workshop information session
East Waco Empowerment Project and City Center Waco will start a 10-week online workshop, “How to Start a Growing Profitable Business," on Sept. 22.
An information session will be conducted from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday on Zoom.
For more information, call 292-2423. To register, go to www.wibowaco.org.
McGregor Movie Night Thursday
The McGregor Downtown Exchange Board will present a Movie Night at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, featuring "Trolls World Tour," at the The Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson Ave. in McGregor.
Tickets are $5 each.
Each ticket includes one bag of popcorn, bottle of water and coloring pages.
PRCA rodeo in Buffalo
C. Pickett PRCA Rodeo will be held September 18-19 at the Leon County Expo Center, 3637 County Road 305, in Buffalo.
Proceeds from the event benefit local 4-H and FFA chapters. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Kids under 12 are admitted free.
For tickets and Mutton Bustin' sign-up, visit BUFFALOPRCARODEO.COM. Gates open at 5:30 and rodeo starts at 7:30 each night.
Voter registration deadline
Oct. 5 is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election. Early voting will start Oct. 13.
Voter registration information can be obtained at the Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300, in Waco.
For more information, call 757-5043.
