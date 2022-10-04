Waco-area news briefs: McLennan County enacts burn ban

Burn ban in place

McLennan County commissioners enacted a burn ban Tuesday, prohibiting outdoor fires, outdoor welding without specific precautions in place, and the use of open grills, barbecues and smokers. The ban does not prohibit use of fully covered and attended grills, barbecues and smokers.

Violation of the ban is punishable by a fine up to $500.

Cameron Park walk

Mark Firmin, author of “William Cameron Park: A Centennial History,” will narrate a walking tour of Cameron Park at 9 a.m. Saturday as part of the Waco Walks series.

Cameron Park has been considered the crown jewel of Waco since it was dedicated “for the pleasure of the people” in 1910. The 1.5 mile walk will begin near the Redwood Shelter and is free.

Food giveaway Saturday

St. John Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St., will host a giveaway of nonperishable food from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

For more information, call 254-495-5292.

Orchestra concert

McLennan Community Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Ball Performing Arts Center at McLennan Community College.

The concert is free. For more information, call 254-299-8833.

Cooking Well with Friends

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will have a Cooking Well with Friends class from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive. Cost is $50.

For more information on Cooking Well with Friends course opportunities, email extension agent Colleen Foleen at colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.

Toddler Time program

Bledsoe-Miller Community Center has launched a free Toddler Time program for children ages 4 and under to enjoy games, activities and exercise.

The program is offered from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at the center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Parents and guardians, along with area child care centers, are invited to sign up their kids.

For more information or to register, call 254-750-8684.

Diabetes program starting

Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes, a free five-week program for people with type 2 diabetes, will start at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Classes will be held on Thursdays through Nov. 3. For more information, call 254-757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.