Waco-area news briefs: McLennan County Farm Bureau coordinating wildfire relief efforts

Church to host barbecue lunch

Faith Walk Church, 701 S. Robinson Drive, will have a barbecue dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Leg quarters and sausage plates, with all the trimmings, will be available.

To place an order, call 254-235-1595.

Wildfire relief efforts

The McLennan County Farm Bureau is coordinating relief efforts for farmers and ranchers who sustained damage in the Eastland fires last week.

The Texas Farm Bureau West Texas Wildfire Relief Fund will collect and distribute monetary contributions as well.

Anyone interested in donating should call Ronnie Dowdle, president of the local farm bureau, at 254-717-4171.

The group's board sent 24 pallets of feed to ranchers in the Eastland area last week.

The fires were reportedly 80% contained Friday, but a full damage assessment is not yet complete.

Dog obedience training

Centex Kennel Club will have a dog obedience class beginning Thursday. The class lasts six weeks and the fee is $90. It covers basic commands and manners.

It will take place at Quail Creek Training Center, 705 S. Robinson Drive. Proof of vaccinations, including rabies, distemper, parvo and hepatitis, is required.

For more information, call 406-439-7157.

Food manager training course

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and the McLennan Community College Continuing Education Department will offer a professional food manager certification training course April 4 and April 11 at the county extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Cost $125. The certification will be valid anywhere in the state of Texas for five years.

Registration deadline is Monday. For more information, call 254-757-5180.

