Waco-area news briefs: McLennan County lifts burn ban

Sports collectors show

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive, will have a sports collectors show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Attendees can buy or sell older sports cards, autographs, vintage collectibles and more during the show. Admission is $8.

County burn ban lifted

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton lifted the county's burn bad Friday morning at the recommendation of the Texas Forest Service.

Residents are urged to use extreme caution when engaging in any outdoor burning activities.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The 20th Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be Saturday at Brazos Park East, 2000 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Check-in will start at 8 a.m., the opening ceremony will be at 9, and the walk will start at 9:30. The event seeks to build awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias and raise money for support, resources and a cure.

For more information, call 254-232-4446 or email wacowalk@alz.org.

MCC trunk or treat

McLennan Community College Athletics will have a free trunk or treat event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday outside The Highlands gym at MCC, 1400 College Drive.

Kids can meet MCC student-athletes and take home lots of candy and giveaways from the free, family-friendly event.

In the event of rainy weather, the event will move to the Highlander Parking Garage.

For more information, email athletics@mclennan.edu.

Sally's House benefit

From Broken To Beautiful, a benefit for Salvation Army's Sally's House, will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Tickets are $50.

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary is inviting anyone interested in lifting up women out of poverty and seeing them financially free. Sally's House is a shelter for women and children and homeless families.

For more information, email dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 254-756-7271.

YMCA STEAM program

November's science, technology, engineering, arts and math program at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will focus on slime of all kinds, including magnetic, glow-in-the-dark, and slime that can be written on.

Registration ends Nov. 1 for ages 6-12, who will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Registration ends Nov. 7 for ages 3-6, who will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14.

Cost is $15 for YMCA members and $20 for nonmembers.

For more information, email chernandez@ymcactx.org.