Burn ban lifted

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton signed an order lifting the burn ban on Friday, due to "substantial rainfall received throughout McLennan County."

Residents are urged to use extreme caution when engaging in any outdoor burning activities.

Walk for the Homeless

The annual Mission Waco/Mission World Walk for the Homeless event will be held at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.

Participants do not have to register to participate. There are several educational stops along the way at various nonprofit sites which serve the poor and marginalized in Waco.

The walk ends at 10:20 a.m. at Church Under the Bridge, Fourth Street and Interstate 35, followed by the church’s 31st anniversary worship service at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided afterward.

For more information, call 254-753-4900.

Constitution Day

The Taylor Museum of Waco and McLennan County History, 701 Jefferson Ave., will celebrate Constitution Day on Sunday afternoon with family activities and the final chance to see the museum’s “We the People” exhibit.

The free celebration takes place from 2:30 to 6 p.m. and will feature face painting and other activities for kids as well as the last Waco viewing of the “We the People” exhibit about the Constitution, which toured nationally for the bicentennial, before the museum begins its renovation, said board member Bettie Beard.

Constitution Day marks the Sept. 17, 1787, signing of the U.S. Constitution in Philadelphia.

Free Medicare class

A free Medicare educational meeting is set for 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

The session includes information on Medicare enrollment, supplemental insurance plans, Medicare Advantage, and how to avoid scams and fraud.

For more information, call 254-292-1843 or email janet.enders@hot.cog.tx.us.

State of city, county

The State of the City and County Luncheon, presented by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at The Baylor Club, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton will speak.

Tickets are $65 for chamber members, $100 for non-members, and tables are available. Purchase tickets at https://ecs.page.link/XECe4.

NARFE meets

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meets at noon Thursday in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. All active and retired federal employees are cordially invited to attend.

Designer Purse Bingo

Designer Purse Bingo, a fundraiser benefiting the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children and sponsored by First National Bank of Central Texas, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Bingo prizes include designer handbags, with a raffle also available for a Louis Vuitton item worth $2,650. A photo booth, pop-up vendors including Kendra Scott, food from La Fiesta and dessert from Olive Branch will be provided.

Tickets are $50, with tables of eight available for $450 and VIP tables $1,000 at advocacycntr.org.

Lunch with the Masters

The McLennan County Master Gardeners will present its monthly lunch program from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the McLennan Community College Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive, Room 105.

The program is titled “The Bulb Hunter: The Story Behind Southern Bulb Company” by Chris Wiesinger, author of “The Bulb Hunter” and “Heirloom Bulbs for Today.”

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Ida O’Keeffe lecture

Brazos Forum will present “Ida O’Keeffe: Escaping Georgia’s Shadow,” at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Overshadowed by her older and more famous sister, Ida O'Keeffe was also a gifted artist. Sue Canterbury, curator of American art at the Dallas Museum of Art, will discuss her art and the tense relationship with sister Georgia.

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments begin at 2 p.m.