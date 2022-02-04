Waco-area news briefs: McLennan County lifts outdoor burn ban

New Marlin animal shelter

The city of Marlin will have a grand opening for its new 1,900-square-foot animal control center at 11 a.m. Saturday. The facility at 115 Capps St. is the only permanent facility in Falls County designed as an animal control center. The building will provide an operations post for the Marlin animal control officer and shelter for captured animals. For more information, email the city of Marlin at citysecretary@marlintx.net.