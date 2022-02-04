Waco-area news briefs: McLennan County lifts outdoor burn ban

New Marlin animal shelter
The city of Marlin will have a grand opening for its new 1,900-square-foot animal control center at 11 a.m. Saturday. The facility at 115 Capps St. is the only permanent facility in Falls County designed as an animal control center. The building will provide an operations post for the Marlin animal control officer and shelter for captured animals. For more information, email the city of Marlin at citysecretary@marlintx.net.
County lifts burn ban
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton rescinded the ban on outdoor burning Friday.
The Commissioners' Court enacted the ban Jan. 4. McLennan County received 1.56 inches of precipitation during this week's winter storm.
Commissioners urge residents to use extreme caution when engaging in any outdoor burning activities.
Hewitt shredding event
The Hewitt Chamber of Commerce will have a community shredding event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Pointwest Bank, 420 N. Hewitt Drive.
The event is sponsored by GTR Vacations. Shredding and recycling services will be offered.
Public Health District classes
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will begin offering two new programs next week at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
Health 360, a yearlong weekly class covering diabetes prevention and healthy living, will start Tuesday and continue with meetings from 1 to 2 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays.
Create Better Health, a 16-week class, will focus on healthy living through nutrition and physical activity on a budget. The class will start Thursday and continue with meetings from 6 to 7 p.m. every other Thursday.
Both classes are free.
For more information, call 254-750-5435.
