Waco-area news briefs: McLennan Steinway Series features Bill Howard in concert

Howard to perform at MCC
Professor Bill Howard will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Ball Performing Arts Center at McLennan Community College, part of the McLennan Steinway Series.
Howard will play a collection of works by Chopin; Prokofiev; Emerson, Lake & Palmer; and more. During his 40-year tenure at MCC, he has performed with numerous bands and ensembles across the Central Texas area, including the MCC Faculty Jazz Ensemble. Howard’s program will combine the classical repertoire with his favorite jazz selections, including an original tune.
Tickets cost $5 and are available through the McLennan Box Office at 254-299-8200.
Face coverings and social distancing are strongly encouraged.
Teddy Bear Picnic Sunday
Historic Waco Foundation will host Teddy Bear Picnic from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
Cost is $10 per family.
La Vega vaccination clinic
La Vega High School, 555 N. Loop 340, will have a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4:30 to 7p.m. Monday.
All clinics are for students, families and the Bellmead community at large.
For more information, call Dr. Peggy Johnson at 254-299-6700.
Genealogical Society brown bag
The Central Texas Genealogical Society and West Waco Library will host a program at noon Monday in the meeting room at 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The library staff will present "Creating a Genealogy Research Plan." For information, call 254-750-5945.
Homespun Quilters meet
The Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road.
Margaret “Bag Lady” Grice will speak and show a collection of quilted project and tote bags.
