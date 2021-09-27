Waco-area news briefs: McLennan Theatre presents 'She Kills Monsters'

Literacy coalition meeting

The Central Texas Literacy Coalition will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Waco-McLennan County Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. Jose Palacios, manager of business and industry for the Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas, will be the guest speaker.

For more information, call or text 254-722-6395 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.com.

Elk VFD fish fry

The Elk Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual fish fry and auction Saturday at the Tradinghouse Bar & Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway in Hallsburg. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The auction will start at 1:30 p.m. Raffle tickets will also be sold for the drawing.

'She Kills Monsters' at MCC

McLennan Theatre presents "She Kills Monsters" Thursday through Saturday at the Ball Performing Art Center at MCC. Nightly performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for MCC students as well as seniors, and are available through McLennan Box Office at 254-299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu

MCC Golf Classic Friday