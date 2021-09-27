 Skip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: McLennan Theatre presents 'She Kills Monsters'
Waco-area news briefs: McLennan Theatre presents 'She Kills Monsters'

Literacy coalition meeting

The Central Texas Literacy Coalition will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Waco-McLennan County Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. Jose Palacios, manager of business and industry for the Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas, will be the guest speaker.

For more information, call or text 254-722-6395 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.com.

Elk VFD fish fry

The Elk Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual fish fry and auction Saturday at the Tradinghouse Bar & Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway in Hallsburg. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The auction will start at 1:30 p.m. Raffle tickets will also be sold for the drawing.

'She Kills Monsters' at MCC

McLennan Theatre presents "She Kills Monsters" Thursday through Saturday at the Ball Performing Art Center at MCC. Nightly performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for MCC students as well as seniors, and are available through McLennan Box Office at 254-299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu

MCC Golf Classic Friday

Registration is open for the 35th annual McLennan Community College Foundation Golf Classic on Friday at Bear Ridge Golf Club.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit athletic and general student scholarships, as well as student emergency needs through the MCC Foundation.

Cost to play is $125 per player, which includes green fee, cart, breakfast, lunch, snacks, drinks and top-quality gifts. Tee times for the Florida Scramble-style tournament are at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

To register or learn about sponsorship opportunities, call 254-299-8604 or email Neyra Bazaldua at nbazaldua@mclennan.edu.

Submit items to goingson@wacotrib.com.

