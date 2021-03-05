Waco-area news briefs: McLennan Theatre to present 'Clue' Saturday night

Spring break activities at Dewey Center
Registration is underway for spring break activities for kids Monday to Thursday at Dewey Community Center, in partnership with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
The program will take place in small groups and is available to kids ages 5-13.
Socially distanced activities will include science experiments, arts and crafts and cooking lessons. Masks are required. Cost is $35 per session.
Session A will be 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. daily, and Session B will be 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. daily.
For more information or to reserve a spot, call 750-8677.
Bubble soccer games next week
Bubble soccer is coming to South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave., on Tuesday and Thursday. The twist on traditional soccer wraps players in a giant, soft inflatable bubble ball. Both days will feature a morning session from 9 a.m. to noon and an afternoon session from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $15 per session, and it is open to kids ages 5-13. Space is limited. To register, call 750-8650.
Crafts classes for kids
Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will host CRAFTS 4 FUN on Tuesday and Thursday for youth ages 5-13.
Both days will feature a morning class from 10 a.m. to noon and an afternoon class from 1 to 3 p.m. The cost is $5, per class.
To register, call 750-8684. Deadline is Monday, and space is limited. Masks are required.
Medicare education course Tuesday
A Medicare Education program will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.
Anyone who is new to Medicare or is about to become eligible is encouraged to attend. Experts on the federal program will be on hand to answer questions about all facets of Medicare.
The program will be offered again March 23.
For more information, call 292-1843.
MCC presents 'Clue the Musical'
McLennan Theatre will perform “Clue the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ball Performing Arts Center.
Tickets cost $10 for adults or $8 for seniors and students. Seating will be limited. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
For more information, contact the box office at 299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu.
