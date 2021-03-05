Waco-area news briefs: McLennan Theatre to present 'Clue' Saturday night

Both days will feature a morning class from 10 a.m. to noon and an afternoon class from 1 to 3 p.m. The cost is $5, per class.

To register, call 750-8684. Deadline is Monday, and space is limited. Masks are required.

Medicare education course Tuesday

A Medicare Education program will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

Anyone who is new to Medicare or is about to become eligible is encouraged to attend. Experts on the federal program will be on hand to answer questions about all facets of Medicare.

The program will be offered again March 23.

For more information, call 292-1843.

MCC presents 'Clue the Musical'

McLennan Theatre will perform “Clue the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ball Performing Arts Center.

Tickets cost $10 for adults or $8 for seniors and students. Seating will be limited. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.

For more information, contact the box office at 299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu.

