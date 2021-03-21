Waco-area news briefs: Medicare class answers questions for new enrollees

Pet adoption event Saturday

Texell Credit Union is hosting a pet adoption event, in coordination with the Humane Society of Central Texas, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Texell’s branch at 1221 Hewitt Drive, Suite A, next to Bush’s Chicken.

The Humane Society will be bringing its mobile adoption unit and will have adoptable pets on hand for families to meet.

Waco Pets Alive! and Central Texas Lost and Found Pets will join the Humane Society at the event.

Free food distribution

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic and winter storm aftermath.

Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies. Recipients are requested to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch. Walk-ups are welcome as well.

Church to host grocery giveaway

Pleasant Olive Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heard Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 1600 E. League St.