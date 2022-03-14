Waco-area news briefs: Medicare education class set for Thursday

Waco Rotary Club

Stacy Bruce, president of Variety of Texas, will speak about the nonprofit’s Peaceable Kingdom campground to the Waco Rotary Club at the Baylor Club at noon Tuesday. Peaceable Kingdom is the new home for the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards program, a youth development camp sponsored by Rotary.

Call 254-776-2115 for more information.

Master Gardeners luncheon

The McLennan County Master Gardeners present the year’s first Lunch with the Masters session from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at MCC’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive, Room 105.

Jim Moore, a retired agronomist and recognized authority on environmental issues in golf course management, will speak about incorporating natural habitats into your own healthy green lawn.

The event is open to the public. Attendees are welcome to bring their lunches. For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Medicare education class

A Medicare education class takes place Thursday, March 17, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.

The class is designed to answer questions about the federal program for those about to reach eligibility age, or want to make changes to current coverage.

Call 254-292-1843 for more information.

Waco Rose Society

The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave. All are welcome.

NARFE meets

National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will meet at noon Thursday in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. All are welcome.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.