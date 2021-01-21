Waco-area news briefs: Medicare enrollment class set for Tuesday

Bulky waste collection day Jan. 30

Waco Solid Waste will collect bulky waste from District 5 residents curbside starting at 7 a.m. Jan. 30.

The service is free. A map showing the District 5 boundaries can be found on the city's website. Residents are asked to make sure it is clear what they want picked up.

Items that will not be collected include scrap tires; appliances that contain refrigerant; liquids including paint; construction materials such as fencing, tiles or roofing materials; and sand, dirt or rocks.

For more information, call 299-2612.

Texas Rally for Life Saturday

The Texas Rally for Life Saturday will not be at the steps of the Texas Capitol. This year’s rally will be a video livestream featuring speeches and updates from across Texas, including Waco.

Central Texans are invited to gather and watch the livestream from 2 to 4 p.m. under the carport of Care Net Pregnancy Center, 7110 New Sanger Ave. For 10 minutes between 3 and 3:15 p.m. the livestream will originate in Waco on the public right-of-way of Planned Parenthood.