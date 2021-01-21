Waco-area news briefs: Medicare enrollment class set for Tuesday

Bulky waste collection day Jan. 30
Waco Solid Waste will collect bulky waste from District 5 residents curbside starting at 7 a.m. Jan. 30.
The service is free. A map showing the District 5 boundaries can be found on the city's website. Residents are asked to make sure it is clear what they want picked up.
Items that will not be collected include scrap tires; appliances that contain refrigerant; liquids including paint; construction materials such as fencing, tiles or roofing materials; and sand, dirt or rocks.
For more information, call 299-2612.
Texas Rally for Life Saturday
The Texas Rally for Life Saturday will not be at the steps of the Texas Capitol. This year’s rally will be a video livestream featuring speeches and updates from across Texas, including Waco.
Central Texans are invited to gather and watch the livestream from 2 to 4 p.m. under the carport of Care Net Pregnancy Center, 7110 New Sanger Ave. For 10 minutes between 3 and 3:15 p.m. the livestream will originate in Waco on the public right-of-way of Planned Parenthood.
Deborah McGregor of Care Net and John Pisciotta of Pro-Life Waco will be speaking. For questions, contact Pisciotta at 644-0407 or prolifewaco@gmail.com.
Women's Clubs selling caladiums
The Waco Federation of Women's Clubs annual caladium sale is underway.
Caladium bulbs are available for $1 each in red, white and pink.
For more information, call Barbara Lloyd at 836-4681 or Carol Kolb at 772-6928.
Texas A&M alumni scholarship
Current students of Texas A&M University who wish to apply for a scholarship for the academic year 2021-22 from the Waco-McLennan County Aggie Moms Club need to apply by Feb 1.
Applications are available at uwide.tamu.edu under the link for continuing students. The university will use McLennan County ZIP codes for consideration.
For information about the local nonprofit, go to wacomclennanmoms.aggienetwork.com.
Medicare enrollment class Tuesday
The Area Agency on Aging will have a Medicare open enrollment class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council on Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
For more information, call Jan Enders at 292-1843.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.