Waco-area news briefs: Medicare enrollment session

Medicare enrollment presentation
The Area Agency on Aging will host a presentation covering Medicare, Social Security and the open enrollment process at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road.
Additional sessions will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday and Dec. 3.
Plan to wear face masks, and social distancing guidelines will be honored.
For more information, call Jan Enders 749-1061.
Free COVID-19 testing sites
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Testing will be available at the following times and sites:
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday: Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St., drive-thru clinic.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday: Estella Maxey Apartments, 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road, in the first parking lot on the left on Calumet Avenue, walk-up clinic.
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday: Antioch Community Church.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday: South Terrace Youth Center, 100 Kennedy Circle, walk-up clinic.
Pre-registration is required at covidwaco.com.
Counseling hotline
The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties may call the number to obtain anonymous and confidential mental health services. Texans Recovering Together is managed through the Heart of Texas MHMR Center.
Services offered include helping disaster survivors understand their current situation, reducing stress and providing emotional support, assisting survivors in reviewing their disaster recovery options, promoting the use of development of coping strategies, and connecting survivors with other people and agencies who can help them in their recovery process.
