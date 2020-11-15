Waco-area news briefs: Medicare enrollment session

Medicare enrollment presentation

The Area Agency on Aging will host a presentation covering Medicare, Social Security and the open enrollment process at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road.

Additional sessions will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday and Dec. 3.

Plan to wear face masks, and social distancing guidelines will be honored.

For more information, call Jan Enders 749-1061.

Free COVID-19 testing sites

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.

Testing will be available at the following times and sites:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday: Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St., drive-thru clinic.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday: Estella Maxey Apartments, 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road, in the first parking lot on the left on Calumet Avenue, walk-up clinic.