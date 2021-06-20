Waco-area news briefs: Medicare information class set for Tuesday

Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Ascension Providence, Midway ISD and Waco ISD will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic with the Pfizer vaccine from 2-7 p.m. Friday at the University High School gym, 3201 S. New Road. It is open to anyone 12 or older.
Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children for them to receive the vaccine.
Registration at www.covidwaco.com is encouraged but not required. Walk-ins are welcome.
Love is Love Paws and Pride Festival
The Humane Society of Central Texas and Waco Pride Network will have a Love is Love Paws & Pride Festival from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
The event will include food trucks, vendor booths and other activities. All money raised for the event will be divided between The Humane Society of Central Texas and The Waco Pride Network.
Dogs will be onsite for adoption. Vendor spaces are available for $45. For details, email vcollins@hsctx.org.
Greater Zion grocery giveaway
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.
The giveaway will include dry goods, canned goods, produce items and drinks.
For more information, call 254-722-7429.
Medicare information class Tuesday
The Area Agency on Aging will have a Medicare education class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
The class is open to the public. Benefits counselors will be on-site to answer questions for prospective Medicare participants.
Food distribution at Waco ISD Stadium
The Central Texas Food Bank will have a food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
The Food Bank needs volunteers to assist with these events. Anyone interested in volunteering should visit the Food Bank’s website, centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.
Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies.
