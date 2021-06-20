Waco-area news briefs: Medicare information class set for Tuesday

Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Ascension Providence, Midway ISD and Waco ISD will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic with the Pfizer vaccine from 2-7 p.m. Friday at the University High School gym, 3201 S. New Road. It is open to anyone 12 or older.

Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children for them to receive the vaccine.

Registration at www.covidwaco.com is encouraged but not required. Walk-ins are welcome.

Love is Love Paws and Pride Festival

The Humane Society of Central Texas and Waco Pride Network will have a Love is Love Paws & Pride Festival from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.

The event will include food trucks, vendor booths and other activities. All money raised for the event will be divided between The Humane Society of Central Texas and The Waco Pride Network.

Dogs will be onsite for adoption. Vendor spaces are available for $45. For details, email vcollins@hsctx.org.

Greater Zion grocery giveaway