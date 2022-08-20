Waco-area news briefs: Medicare information meeting for new enrollees set for Tuesday

After-school camps

Waco community centers will offer after-school camps for children ages 5 to 13, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The monthly rate is $65. To register, call Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677 or South Waco at 254-750-8650.

Lifelong Learning kickoff

Baylor Lifelong Learning will hold its fall kickoff event at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26 at the Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The program, featuring Bob Darden, is titled “People Get Ready! How Baylor and Waco Became Home to the World’s Largest Collection of Black Sacred Music … and Why It Matters.”

For more information, call 254-710-1110.

Medicare education meeting

A Medicare educational meeting for new enrollees will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road. In addition to answering questions about the Medicare program, there will be information about Social Security, supplemental insurance and Medicare Advantage. This is not sales pitch, but rather information only.

For more information, call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843.

NAACP meeting Monday

The Waco NAACP will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Waco-McLennan County Library’s Central branch, 1717 Austin Ave. The program will be a COVID-19 update. The Health Committee will share the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, treatments and vaccine distribution, and will provide information on monkeypox.

Storytelling Guild

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

For more information, call 254-717-1763.