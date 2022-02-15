Waco-area news briefs: Medicare information session set for Thursday

NARFE meeting moved

National Association of Retired and Federal Employees will meet at noon Feb. 24 at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

All retired and currently employed federal employees are invited. The meeting was originally scheduled for Feb. 17.

Free tax help available

Free income tax preparation will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Tarleton State University’s Waco outreach campus at McLennan Community College. The location is Room 202 of the Michaelis Academic Center.

Taxpayers with income below $60,000 are eligible for help, including electronic filing.

Assistance will be offered first come, first served, with no appointment required. Participants should bring ID, a Social Security card, W-2 and other relevant documentation.

For more information, call 254-299-8252 or email puhl@tarleton.edu.

Medicare information session

An information session on Medicare will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.