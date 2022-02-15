Waco-area news briefs: Medicare information session set for Thursday

NARFE meeting moved
National Association of Retired and Federal Employees will meet at noon Feb. 24 at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
All retired and currently employed federal employees are invited. The meeting was originally scheduled for Feb. 17.
Free tax help available
Free income tax preparation will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Tarleton State University’s Waco outreach campus at McLennan Community College. The location is Room 202 of the Michaelis Academic Center.
Taxpayers with income below $60,000 are eligible for help, including electronic filing.
Assistance will be offered first come, first served, with no appointment required. Participants should bring ID, a Social Security card, W-2 and other relevant documentation.
For more information, call 254-299-8252 or email puhl@tarleton.edu.
Medicare information session
An information session on Medicare will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.
Anyone with questions about the federal program is encouraged to attend. This is an informational meeting only.
Waco Rose Society
The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave. Jay White, owner and publisher of Texas Gardener Magazine, will present a program on heritage roses and their companions.
The meeting and membership are free, and the public is invited to attend.
For more information, call Linda McKee at 254-717-4877.
Walk with a Doc
Waco Family Medicine will conduct its Walk with a Doc program from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at its community gathering space, 1600 Providence Drive.
