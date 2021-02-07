Waco-area news briefs: Medicare information sessions

The Area Agency on Aging will host free Medicare presentations to answer questions and help save people money.

The next presentations will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Area on Aging office, 1514 S. New Road. Sessions during the same hour will follow March 9 and March 23.

Light Refreshments will be served. COVID-19 protocols will be enforced. Attendees will receive a free package of five cotton masks.

For more information, call 292-1843.

Taco fundraiser pre-orders open

Faith Walk Church will have a fundraiser and raffle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 20 at the church, 700 S. Robinson Drive.

A lunch plate consisting of three crunchy beef tacos, rice, beans and a drink, is $10.

To pre-order through Feb. 14, call 498-5008 or 400-0524.

Women’s World Day of Prayer

The 2021 Women’s World Day of Prayer observance will start at 10:15 a.m. Friday. For Zoom credentials, visit www.baylor.edu/truett/life.