Waco-area news briefs: Medicare information sessions

The Area Agency on Aging will host free Medicare presentations to answer questions and help save people money.
The next presentations will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Area on Aging office, 1514 S. New Road. Sessions during the same hour will follow March 9 and March 23.
Light Refreshments will be served. COVID-19 protocols will be enforced. Attendees will receive a free package of five cotton masks.
For more information, call 292-1843.
Taco fundraiser pre-orders open
Faith Walk Church will have a fundraiser and raffle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 20 at the church, 700 S. Robinson Drive.
A lunch plate consisting of three crunchy beef tacos, rice, beans and a drink, is $10.
To pre-order through Feb. 14, call 498-5008 or 400-0524.
Women’s World Day of Prayer
The 2021 Women’s World Day of Prayer observance will start at 10:15 a.m. Friday. For Zoom credentials, visit www.baylor.edu/truett/life.
Featured speakers will include Patty Lane, director of intercultural ministries for Texas Baptists; religion professor and architect Elise Edwards; and Rebecca Poe Hays, a professor and minister’s wife. Prayers will be offered by Sheryl Gudeman, Margaret Egbe Harvey, Jennifer Hillman, Tamiko Jones, Joy Lee, Elia Sipan, and Trena Wilkerson, with Lois Ferguson and Andy Muskrat coordinating music.
For more information, call 749-5347 or email kathy_hillman@baylor.edu.
Mystery dinner theater
Victorious Life Church and Connect Moms will host A Night To Remember, Single Moms Mystery Dinner Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday at Victorious Life Church, 7459 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road.
On a celebrated holiday where being single rings loud and clear, this event is an opportunity for single moms and their children to celebrate. Sponsors are inviting single moms from the Waco community to get dressed up and connect with other single moms.
The event will include a dinner theater-style meal, child care with dinner for the kids and gifts just for mom, all at no cost to guests.
For more information, call 424-1340 or email amandah@vlcwaco.com.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.