Waco-area news briefs: Medicare open enrollment period to start

Medicare open enrollment to start
Open enrollment for all Medicare beneficiaries regardless of age is Thursday through Dec. 7.
Changes to Medicare Part D plans can be made during open enrollment.
The Area Agency on Aging is available for free benefit counseling service.
To set up an appointment, call 292-1855.
26th, Ross intersection closed Monday
A contractor will close the intersection of South 26th Street and Ross Avenue from 8 a.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday for a water main tie in. A detour will be in place.
Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly and find an alternate route to minimize delays and traffic congestion.
Pro-Life Waco gathering
Pro-Life Waco will resume its Second Sunday Ecumenical Gathering, from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday in the Parish Hall at St. Mary's Church, 1424 Columbus Ave.
Lunch will start at noon, and the program after the meal will highlight outreach of the past six months and future plans. Cost for in Italian lunch is $3 for adults, and children eat free.
For more information, email prolifewaco@gmail.com.
Brew at the Zoo opens Thursday
The ninth annual Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat Brew at the Zoo will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
In an effort to maintain social distancing, there are only 250 tickets available for each night. The animals will be tucked away for the night at 7:30, and bars will close at 9. Tickets include a tasting cup and up to 12 samples. No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to enter.
Proceeds from Brew at the Zoo help to take care of the animals at Cameron Park Zoo.
Tickets are $30 and $35. Designated Driver tickets are $10.
For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.
Climate Crisis Art Exhibit open
Waco Friends of the Climate is hosting the fourth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit, a virtual gallery available free through Nov. 30.
Visitors may vote for the Peoples' Choice Award, and become eligible for door prizes, including $100. Go to climatecrisisartexhibit.org and follow instructions on the home page.
