Waco-area news briefs: Medicare open enrollment period to start

Brew at the Zoo opens Thursday

The ninth annual Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat Brew at the Zoo will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

In an effort to maintain social distancing, there are only 250 tickets available for each night. The animals will be tucked away for the night at 7:30, and bars will close at 9. Tickets include a tasting cup and up to 12 samples. No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to enter.

Proceeds from Brew at the Zoo help to take care of the animals at Cameron Park Zoo.

Tickets are $30 and $35. Designated Driver tickets are $10.

For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.

Climate Crisis Art Exhibit open

Waco Friends of the Climate is hosting the fourth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit, a virtual gallery available free through Nov. 30.

Visitors may vote for the Peoples' Choice Award, and become eligible for door prizes, including $100. Go to climatecrisisartexhibit.org and follow instructions on the home page.

